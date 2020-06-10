Former Prime Minister of Lesotho paid nearly $24,000 to his ex-wife’s killers

Former Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane paid nearly $24,000 to his first wife’s killers in 2017, according to police charges in a document the AFP had access to today.

In power for three years, Thabane, 80, resigned last month after several months of political crisis, caused by his indictment for the murder of Lipolelo Thabane shortly before taking office.

His second wife, Maesaiah Thabane, 43, was indicted in February and last week he was placed in provisional custody.

In a document released to justice yesterday, the deputy chief of police of the small kingdom located in South Africa, Paseka Moketa, accused Thomas Thabane and his current wife of having paid gunmen to get rid of the victim, shot dead in front of his home.

” (The couple) wanted the victim’s death so that (Maesaiah Thabane) could become first lady,” Moketa wrote, adding that “Thabane himself indicated to the killers the victim’s residence.”

The former prime minister married his second wife two months after the death of the first. According to the police chief, the couple had promised the killers a total amount of almost $180,000, which would be paid to them in several monthly installments.