France records 70 more deaths and has lowest daily balance sheet since March 17

France today recorded 70 more deaths from the new coronavirus, the lowest daily balance since the onset of confinement on March 17. The country now has 26,380 deaths caused by covid-19, most of them (16,642) in hospitals, according to French health authorities.

Today, the eve of the start of the gradual exit from quarantine (lockdown), the European country has 22,569 hospitalized patients. Of these, about 10% (2,776) are in intensive care units (ICUs), with new 38 hospitalizations from yesterday to today.

The balance, however, is positive, as France has registered 36 fewer patients in intensive care in the last 24 hours. That means there are more people being discharged than being hospitalized.

The four regions of north-western France, including Paris, are the hardest hit, accounting for 72% of the contagion in the country, while the hospital incidence in the rest of the territory is quite low.

The population will be able to return to the streets without officially explaining why, which was required until now, starting tomorrow. But the government recommends maintaining telework and social distancing measures, especially for vulnerable people.

The use of masks will be mandatory on public transport, and shops may reopen to the public, with the exception of cafes, bars and restaurants.

In addition, between 86% and 89% of the country’s schools will be reopened to accommodate elementary and high school children, but with a maximum capacity of 15 students per class.

