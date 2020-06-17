Home World News International news French justice confiscates assets and sentences Bashar al-Assad's uncle to prison
French justice confiscates assets and sentences Bashar al-Assad’s uncle to prison

By kenyan

The Criminal Court in Paris, France, today sentenced Rifaat al-Assad, uncle of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, to four years in prison for committing a money laundering crime.

The court also ruled for the confiscation of the assets that the defendant has in France, the total value of which pointed out by the investigators of the case reaches 90 million euros (R$ 519.5 million), in addition to another 8.38 million euros (R$ 48.3 million), in real estate that he had sold.

The judges found Rifaat al-Assad, who is 83 years old – he did not attend the trial in December last year, citing health problems – guilty, in particular, of the crimes of criminal organization for money laundering and mismanagement of Syrian funds, in the period between 1996 and 2016.

The defense alleged that all the capital that the uncle of the asian country’s leader amassed were from million-dollar donations made by the King of Saudi Arabia, Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, between 1980 and until the monarch’s death in 2015.

The NGOs Sherpa and Transparency International, which made complaints in September 2013, that led to investigations in France into the case.

Rifaat al-Assad, until the early 1980s, was one of the pillars of the Syrian regime as head of the interior security forces. It was the uncle of the current president who directed the crackdown on an attempt to se take power by Islamist groups in 1982.

Two years later, he isolated himself for the first time in Europe after trying to overthrow the then leader of the Syrian regime, his own brother, Hafez al-Assad, the father of Bashar al-Assad.

In 1998, he received a pardon from the government and could return to visit his native country.

In parallel to the investigation in France, Spain’s justice system also opened a case against Rifaat al-Assad, where he was charged in December 2019. Two years earlier, 503 of the defendant’s properties were confiscated, with an estimated value of 691 million euros (US$3.98 billion).

In addition, the French justice confiscated a property of Bashar al-Assad’s uncle in London, and there is another legal proceeding against her opened in Gibraltar.

