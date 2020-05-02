Home World News International news French researchers train dogs to detect coronavirus smell
French researchers train dogs to detect coronavirus smell

By kenyan

If the experience works, Inti, Nash, Wave and five other French dogs will become real agents in the fight against coronavirus. Veterinarians and firefighters from Ajaccio, Corsica, began training the animals to detect a possible odor of the virus, spurred by successful experiments with other diseases, such as cancer.

The research, named Nosais, is coordinated by the National Veterinary School of Alfort, in the Parisian region, the most renowned in the country. The team seeks to help dogs recognize particular odors that can be emitted by coronavirus patients.

“If we can validate this experience, the goal is to enable a complementary solution to the tests that already exist,” explained Aymeric Bernard, veterinarian and cynotechnical consultant of the Southern Corsican Fire and Rescue Service.

Seven Belgian shepherds and a dog of the local breed Cursinu participate in the trainings. “These dogs are already used to searching for missing or injured people in disasters like a landslide,” Bernard said. One of the pastors, from the police, is educated in odorology and has experience in seeking certain products.

“Hospitals need several types of reliable testing. Today, pcr testing has a reliability of 70%. We must therefore be able to cross-test this test with other tests,” explained Jean-Luc Pesce, director of ajaccio hospital, enthusiastic about the experience. Corsica was one of the French regions hardest hit by the covid-19 pandemic.

How the experience works

The city’s hospitals will collect about 50 compresses placed for a few minutes under the armpits of patients hospitalized by coronavirus. “The interesting thing is that there is no viral load detected in sweat, so there is no risk of contamination. The dog will be able to act in a safe way”, said the veterinarian.

The compresses will be placed in sterile bottles, which will be next to the dogs’ favorite toys for a few days. Animals will breathe this smell every time they pick up their toys, and they can associate them with the odor.

Subsequently, dogs will be trained to recognize a compress that has or does not have the odor, sitting when the response is positive and standing when they do not identify the smell. Each time they hit, they will be rewarded with their toy. Training should be repeated about 50 times a day in the coming weeks.

At the same time, the University of Corte, associated with the project, will work on the scientific validation of the protocol, to evaluate whether the khans are even able to identify the odor of covid-19.

Promising experiences

Dogs are already used to detect various chronic diseases, such as some types of cancer, malaria and Parkinson’s disease. “Not long ago, U.S. researchers used dogs to identify a viral disease in the bovine environment and the results were very good,” Bernard recalls.

The first results of the Corsican experiment are expected in mid-May. Following, other French regions will be able to repeat the training, such as in the Parisian region or in Marseille.

Other countries also develop similar projects, such as Germany, the United Kingdom, Norway, Canada and the United Arab Emirates.

With information from AFP

