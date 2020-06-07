From Stonehenge to Cleopatra’s death, clues to the greatest mysteries in history

Did the Trojan War actually take place or is it a fiction? What happened to the body of Jesus? Where did aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart spend her last tragic moments?

These are some of the many mysteries of history, questions that we have inherited from generation to generation, and that have never ceased to intrigue us.

To commemorate its 20th anniversary, BBC HistoryExtra magazine invited 20 experts to write about some of history’s greatest mysteries. Check out the result of some of them below.

Where is Cleopatra buried?

The tragic love story between Marco Antonio and Cleopatra has captivated the world for centuries.

The Roman general, devastated by pain and shame after his defeat at the Battle of Actium (31 BC) at the hands of his enemy Augustus, ended up throwing himself on his own sword upon receiving false information that the Queen of Egypt had also died.

However, Cleopatra was still alive: she had hidden in her grave, where Antonio was taken after injuring himself with the sword – he would finally have succumbed to the wounds hugged in his mistress’s arms.

Instead of falling under Roman rule, Cleopatra, surrounded by sumptuous pearls, gold, silver and countless Egyptian treasures, committed suicide on August 12, 30 BC, possibly by the sting of a snake.

Cleopatra was 39. His body was mummified and, by order of Emperor Augustus, buried next to Antonio.

About 16 centuries later, William Shakespeare wrote in the play Antonio and Cleopatra: “No grave on Earth will bring such a famous couple.”

However, the location of Cleopatra’s tomb has been a puzzle for hundreds of years.

If it were as grand as the Romans say, the tomb should have left its mark on the archeology of Alexandria, the great capital of Cleopatra. But no trace of him was found.

Alexandria and its surroundings generally attracted less attention than the older sites along the Nile River, and the city itself became increasingly difficult to excavate. Today, most of ancient Alexandria is submerged in about 20 feet of water.

However, in 2006, Zahi Hawass, then secretary general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, announced that Cleopatra’s tomb had been located in a ruined temple dedicated to Osiris (the deity of death and resurrection), near the town of Taposiris Magna, 48 kilometers west of Alexandria.

Hawass later denied making the announcement.

Archaeologist Kathleen Martínez was allowed to excavate the ancient temple, but after a decade of excavations and hundreds of smaller finds, a secret tomb was not found. Martínez, however, remains convinced that Cleopatra’s body is there.

If Cleopatra’s tomb is discovered, the world of archaeology will tremble. The find would be more important than the discovery of Tutankhamun’s remains (which occurred in the early 20th century).

The problem is that when archaeologists place their hopes on fleeting textual references created by Roman historians hostile to Cleopatra, the results have inevitably been disappointing.

By Lloyd Llewellyn-JoneThat is professor of Ancient History at Cardiff University.

Who built Stonehenge and why?

In the absence of the tourist crowds, I can appreciate the tranquil majesty of Stonehenge, a prehistoric monument found in England. It’s been 40 years since I’ve been digging there.

During this period, we learned more about the monument and the people who built it than I thought possible.

But can we finally tell why Stonehenge was built? I’d say no. The more we learn, the greater the mystery.

We build our image of the ancient past from things we discover and things we imagine.

Historical research, which found no record of stonehenge construction, sought to secure construction on ancient peoples known from other countries – Greeks, Romans and Danes from the early Middle Ages.

Such speculation was dynamited in 1901, when the first scientific excavation at the site showed nothing that was not recognized as tools and rubble of prehistoric Britons.

Stonehenge was a creation of the Neolithic indigenous peoples.

The discussion then passed of those who built it to what kind of society was responsible for it.

Was Stonehenge the supreme symbol of an already sophisticated culture, perhaps, where great monuments were expressions of status, power and means of control? Or was it a focal point in an egalitarian world that needed spacious places for people to gather to exchange, socialize and participate in community rituals and ceremonies?

Advances in archaeology have shifted the balance of research largely in favor of evidence of the things we discover.

With new scientific technologies, more excavations and more archaeologists asking more questions, we now have significantly more data than we could have imagined 40 years ago.

However, we still cannot answer the question: why does Stonehenge exist? In fact, quite the contrary.

The more we discover, the more we realize that the monument is an incredible technical execution, but it is frankly strange.

“How great!” wrote Richard Colt Hoare, British antique dealer and archaeologist, when he was looking at Stonehenge in 1810. “How wonderful! What incomprehensibility!”

One of the great achievements of archeology in the last two centuries has been to prove that Hoare was right: Stonehenge is truly incomprehensible.

By Mike Pitts, archaeologist and writer.

What secrets do kofun tombs keep?

They are the Japanese equivalent of the pyramids of Egypt: huge “ancient tombs”, or kofun in Japanese, built by hundreds of workers.

The first small specimens began to appear throughout Japan around 250 AD.

The chambers were buried in the ground, then surrounded with stone, and finally the top was closed to create a large mound. In the 5th century, kofun were built hundreds of meters wide and long.

But we don’t know much about kofun.

The basic design came from the Korean peninsula, as well as from many other elements of Japanese culture that have roots in mainland Asia, from rice cultivation and bronze work to a system of writing, music, dance, Buddhism and fine clothing.

Within each of the kofun that have been excavated so far, archaeologists have often found a wooden coffin buried next to precious objects, ranging from bronze mirrors to iron armor and finely forged swords.

Outside, on the slopes of the hills, people sometimes placed terracotta figures as boundary markers.

Known as haniwa, its designs can be incredibly complex, including dancers, shamans, warriors, horses, ships and birds.

However, what we do not know about the largest of these tombs, the Daisen Kofun, is the answer to the most important question of all: who is inside the tombs?

This kofun, located in present-day Osaka, was built in the 5th century.

Incorporating three moats, it is almost half a kilometer long, 300 meters wide and more than 30 meters high; In fact, this particular kofun is so large that its keyhole shape can only be fully appreciated from the top.

In the face of all this, we can be very sure that whoever was buried there was not an ordinary person.

But in Japan it is forbidden to excavate any kofun of a certain size and created in the form of a keyhole, for it is believed that these are the resting places not only of the great kings, but also of the divine emperors.

Venturing into these burial chambers would be sacrilege, wouldn’t it?

These spectacular kofun are perhaps necessary mysteries: opening them means the risk of finding something inside that questions the history of the world’s oldest monarchy. It is also a risk that tomb supervisors, the Imperial Household Agency, simply cannot afford to take over.

By Christopher Harding, senior lecturer in Asian history at the University of Edinburgh.

What is the Voynich manuscript trying to tell us?

If you flipped through the ancient parchment of the Voynich manuscript, you would read page after page of incomprehensible text.

The volume is written entirely in a language or code that no one has yet been able to identify, accompanied by a series of vivid and seductive illustrations.

In addition to not decoding the contents of the manuscript, scholars also do not know who created it, or why they chose to make it seemingly indecipherable.

The parchment that makes up the manuscript dates from the 15th century and was probably produced in central Europe in the late 15th or 16th century.

How can we not understand the texillustrations are the best indication of the content of the manuscript.

Apparently, it includes medical and scientific material, with pages dedicated to the medicinal properties of plants, as well as pharmaceutical substances that can be derived from them, a section on astrology and astronomy and a segment that can (or may not) list recipes.

However, part of the visual material is very difficult to interpret.

A sequence of illustrations shows naked female figures reclining in water or other fluid, surrounded by piping systems. Do they literally show the therapeutic benefits of bathing or will they be allegorical?

In the light of the illustrations, the text itself may be related to the harnessing of the powers of nature and the cosmos, potentially through magical and alchemical processes: these ideas gained great fame in Europe in that era, but the experiments were carried out clandestinely.

The manuscript compiler probably wanted to keep this knowledge a secret, both to prevent others from appropriating the material and because the church and secular authorities disapproved of alchemy and magic.

The manuscript was at the court of a person fascinated by alchemy and magic, Rodolfo II of the Holy Roman Empire (1552-1612).

Rodolfo may well have acquired the manuscript from English astrologer John Dee (1527-1608), who shared his interest in the occult.

Although historians have discovered many of the complexities of people’s stealth fascination with magic during the 15th and 16th centuries, the contents of Voynich’s manuscript remain an enigma.

The text is probably written in code, with words in an as yet unidentified language reconfigured into a single alphabet, with additional complexities to make the puzzle even more difficult to decipher.

Over the years, many researchers have tried to decipher the text.

The work of the American team of cryptoanalysts William and Elizabeth Friedman is particularly remarkable.

Along with their vital code-breaking work during World War II, the Friedmans applied their expertise to Voynich’s manuscript and continued to study it in the 1950s.

However, even their brilliant minds couldn’t crack the code.

We hope that the day comes when one of the researchers who carefully study the manuscript finally discovers its secrets.

By Elma Brenner, medieval expert at the Wellcome Collection.

What happened to Abu Bakr and his fleet?

By the end of the Middle Ages, Mali became the most formidable empire in sub-Saharan Africa the continent had ever seen.

He was richer than any other African state, and with commercial and cultural connections that connected him to many of the major centers of the medieval world.

It was really amazing.

The empire reached its peak in the 14th century. It was during this time that Abu Bakr Keita, the last emperor of the founding dynasty, ascended the throne of Mali.

However, the new emperor faced an unprecedented challenge: he was as ambitious as his ancestors, but his kingdom was limited by the unforgiving Sahara desert on one side and the Atlantic Ocean on the other, leaving few opportunities for expansion.

Mansa Musa, who served as abu bakr’s adviser and heir apparent, noted that the emperor’s desire to expand his kingdom grew over time until it became an obsession.

At the beginning of his reign, Abu Bakr sponsored a daring attempt to cross the Atlantic Ocean, financing the construction of a large navy with hundreds of boats.

When the fleet was complete, he said goodbye to his admirals, telling his captains not to return to the coast of Mali until they had successfully sailed to the ends of the Atlantic.

When only one boat made it home, he regretted what was said. But he didn’t give up.

Leaving his trusted lieutenant, Mansa Musa, in charge of the administration of his empire in 1312, he tried again. This time, he personally led the expedition and set off with an even larger armada of thousands of fully loaded boats.

Neither the emperor nor his ships were seen again.

Many still believe that he successfully crossed the Atlantic to found a new state of Mali, but in addition to a handful of beautiful songs reminiscent of the journey, there is no concrete evidence that this actually occurred.

Although we may not know definitively what happened to Abu Bakr’s fleet, the legacy of his ambition ischanged the nature of Mali’s imperial project.

Mansa Musa, who succeeded him, did not share Abu Bakr’s fixation with the growth of the empire by acquiring new lands, building a strong army and strengthening trade associations.

Your time was spent overcoming a different kind of limit.

In the city of Timbuktu, Mali, Mansa Musa defended a project inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit of her predecessor: she decided to build the largest intellectual research center the world had ever seen.

The two men tried to alter Mali’s sense of identity, but the answer as to whether Abu Bakr succeeded is undoubtedly to find his lost fleet.

By Gus Casely-Hayford, cultural historian and director of the V&A East museum, due to open in 2023.