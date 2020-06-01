Home World News International news George Floyd case: Facebook to donate $10m against 'racial injustice'
World NewsInternational news

George Floyd case: Facebook to donate $10m against ‘racial injustice’

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s chief executive, today announced his commitment to financially support, with a $10 million donation, “groups committed to ending racial injustice.” The initiative is a reaction to the string of violent incidents in the United States since last week with the death of George Floyd on May 25, an African-American boy who was asphyxiated by a white police officer.

Floyd, handcuffed and lying face down on the floor in the street, lost his breath and senses as the officer kept kneeling on his neck. The action was recorded by a person passing by and shared the video. Floyd was rescued in an ambulance, but his death was confirmed a short time later.

In a post on his social network profile, Zuckerberg states that civil rights analysts and Facebook employees are being consulted to “identify local and national organizations that could more efficiently use” their funding at this time.

“The pain of the past week reminds us how far our country has to go to give each person the freedom to live with dignity and peace,” he wrote.

“This reminds us once again that the violence with which blacks live today in America is part of a long history of racism and injustice. We all have a responsibility to create change.”

“We need to know the name of George Floyd. But it’s clear that Facebook has more work to do to keep people safe and ensure that our systems don’t amplify bias.”

“To help in this fight,” Zuckerberg says. “I know That Facebook needs to do more to support equality and security for the black community through our platforms.”

The company owns other major social networks, such as Instagram and WhatsApp.

“I hope that, as a country, we can understand together all the work that is still ahead of us and do whatever it takes to promote justice, not only for the families and communities that are suffering now, but for everyone who carries the burden of inequality,” the entrepreneur argues.

