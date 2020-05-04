Home World News International news Germany would have 1.8 million coronavirus infected, study says
Germany would have 1.8 million coronavirus infected, study says

Researchers at the University of Bonn in Germany point out that ten times more Germans are likely to have contracted the new coronavirus than the number of officially confirmed cases in the country. According to a study, released on Monday (04/05), which analyzed data from a western German city, one in five infected people has no symptoms.

The findings took into account data that researchers gathered in Gangelt, a city of about 11,000 people, located in the Heinsberg district, which became one of the main epicenters of the virus in the country after a contaminated couple took part in the local Carnival.

The researchers interviewed and analyzed the cases of 919 people from 405 households. In Gangelt, about 15% of the population was contaminated and the mortality rate among these patients was 0.37%.

“If we extrapolate this number to the nearly 6,700 deaths associated with covid-19 in Germany, the total number of people infected would be estimated at about 1.8 million,” according to the study, that is, a number “10 times higher than the total” of officially reported cases.

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Germany has 163,175 confirmed cases of covid-19 and recorded 6,692 deaths as a result of the disease.

Another data also caught the eye. “In Gangelt, 22% of infected people had no symptoms,” the study reveals.

“The fact that apparently one infection in five occurs without visible symptoms of the disease suggests that infected people, who secrete the virus and therefore can infect others, cannot be identified based on recognizable symptoms of the disease,” says Professor Martin Exner, co-author of the study.

This aspect confirms, according to him, the importance of the general rules of social distancing and hygiene. “Anyone who is in good health can be carrying the virus without knowing it. We need to be aware of this and act accordingly,” advises the researcher, when Germany begins a progressive deconfinement.

The publication of the findings coincided with new measures adopted by Germany on Monday to soften the restrictions imposed to contain the advance of the pandemic. Museums, hairdressers, churches and more car makers will reopen under strict conditions.

“The results can help further improve models to calculate how the virus spreads. So far, the underlying data has been relatively weak,” said Gunther Hartmann, another study participant.

The research also states that infections within the same family are quite low and that, in general, the infection rate seems “very similar among children, adults and the elderly, and apparently does not depend on age” or gender.

