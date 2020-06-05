Girl questions officer in act by Floyd: ‘Are you going to shoot us?’

After a little girl went viral for her striking presence at a protest, shouting “no justice, no peace,” another girl who went with her family in an anti-srracist act after George Floyd’s death caught the eye. During the demonstration, she got scared by a police officer and, crying, asked, “Are you going to shoot us?”.

The video of the 5-year-old, named Simone, was posted on Twitter and went viral. The officer’s response was also highlighted. He hugged the little girl, denying she was in danger.

“We’re here to protect you, OK? We’re not going to hurt you at all. You can protest. You can party. You can do whatever you want. Just don’t break anything,” the officer said.

During the protest in Houston yesterday one of the police officers noticed my daughter crying. She asked him “Are you going to shoot us” he got down on one knee wrapped his arm around her and responded: pic.twitter.com/gQWF7HMf3l — SimeonB 🦉 (@iamsimeonb) June 3, 2020

Simone Bartee, 5, said in an interview with an affiliate of CBS that she was “a little scared.”

“What got me was the fact that he hugged her. He didn’t have to do that. He could have just looked at her, like the other cops. I think he was genuinely concerned about safety and, more importantly, her feelings,” said Simone’s mother, Sion.