Home World News International news Girl questions officer in act by Floyd: 'Are you going to shoot...
World NewsInternational news

Girl questions officer in act by Floyd: ‘Are you going to shoot us?’

By kenyan

After a little girl went viral for her striking presence at a protest, shouting “no justice, no peace,” another girl who went with her family in an anti-srracist act after George Floyd’s death caught the eye. During the demonstration, she got scared by a police officer and, crying, asked, “Are you going to shoot us?”.

The video of the 5-year-old, named Simone, was posted on Twitter and went viral. The officer’s response was also highlighted. He hugged the little girl, denying she was in danger.

“We’re here to protect you, OK? We’re not going to hurt you at all. You can protest. You can party. You can do whatever you want. Just don’t break anything,” the officer said.

Simone Bartee, 5, said in an interview with an affiliate of CBS that she was “a little scared.”

“What got me was the fact that he hugged her. He didn’t have to do that. He could have just looked at her, like the other cops. I think he was genuinely concerned about safety and, more importantly, her feelings,” said Simone’s mother, Sion.

Previous articleLenovo Chromebook 311 announced with bsicas and low preo specifications
Next articleIt took a while, but it’s here! Outlook for macOS gains update with turilho of new features

RELATED ARTICLES

International news

It doesn’t help to call protesters “terrorists,” UN warns

kenyan -
Qualifying protesters as terrorists "doesn't help." The warning was made by the UN Office for...
Read more
International news

Police officers are suspended for pushing 75-year-old man in u.S. protest

kenyan -
Buffalo Police in New York suspended two officers after a video of truculence went viral...
Read more
International news

WHO sounds alert: situation in Brazil and region is “deeply worrying”

kenyan -
With more than one death per day in Brazil and With South America as the...
Read more
15,707FansLike
3,465FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Fairmont Hotels withdraws staff lay-off notice after state intervention

Business news Edwin Ginni -
Fairmont Hotels and Resorts has finally bend down to pressure from the government and workers unions by withdrawing a memo that fired all of...
Read more

Kenya adds an additional Ksh 32 billion on current debt

News Laiza Maketso -
Kenya's debt continues accelerating with the latest reports showing that in the last seven months, the government borrowed at least Ksh 132 billion. A report...
Read more

Brazil surges ahead of Italy in COVID-19 deaths

Health Chuoyo Protus -
Brazil has overtaken Italy as the country with the third-highest COVID-19 deaths in the world. The country on Thursday had its worst day of the...
Read more

Kenya to consider home-based care for COVID patients – Kagwe

Health Chuoyo Protus -
Mutahi Kagwe has revealed the MoH is mulling home-based care for COVID-19 patients. In the briefing yesterday, Kagwe revealed that Mbagathi Hospital and Kenyatta University...
Read more

Alarm as covid-19 patients fill-up Kenyatta University and Mbagathi hospital

News Laiza Maketso -
The Kenyan government may soon change tact on the handling of covid-19 patients. It plans on trying a home-based approach that will see patients...
Read more

Win for Wetangula as he is declared Ford-Kenya party leader

News Tracy Nabwile -
It is a win for Wetangula as the Political Parties Registrar declared him the Ford Kenya leader. Anne Nderitu, the Political Parties Registrar, declared him...
Read more

Interior PS Karanja Kibicho raises police recruiters entry grades

News Laiza Maketso -
Interior PS Karanja Kibicho revealed plans in the National Police Service that would require raising entry grades for new police recruits. During an interview with...
Read more

EACC to search Kidero’s offices and homes for unexplained wealth

News Tracy Nabwile -
On Thursday, the High Court granted EACC permission to search Kidero's offices and homes. The anti-graft agency is looking for the source of unexplained...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke