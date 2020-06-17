Government Trump want to prevent publication of former security adviser’s book

The government of The President of the United States, Donald Trump, filed a claim today to try to prevent the publication of the book written by former national security adviser John Bolton, which, according to excerpts, reveals “chaos” in the White House.

The suit, filed in federal court in Washington DC, says Bolton did not allow the text to be examined, meaning that his book would be “clearly violating” the agreements he signed to get the job and gain access to classified information.

The book, titled “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” (still untranslated for the Portuguese), will be released on June 23.

Bolton, controversial for his views on Iran, Russia and Venezuela, among other topics, held the strategic position of adviser to the White House National Security Council (NSC) between April 2018 and September 2019.

He left office after disagreeing with the diplomatic rapprochement of Trump with some adversaries, mainly North Korea and the Taliban in Afghanistan, and the relationship between the two became especially hostile.

Earlier this year, with parts of Bolton’s book leaking to the press, White House lawyers claimed that much of the material was classified as classified information.

But publisher Simon and Schuster reported that they would go ahead with the publication: “This is the book that Donald Trump not want to be read,” according to a company statement.

According to the editors, Bolton claims that Trump he committed a series of crimes that could be impeached, as well as pressuring the Ukrainian government to investigate the president’s political rival, Democrat Joe Biden.

But the government Trump states that Bolton violates the basic confidentiality rules he must abide by refusing to wait for the NSC to review the text as necessary.

The NSC found “significant amounts of sensitive information that asked the defendant to remove,” according to the text of the lawsuit filed in court, but “apparently the defendant was not satisfied with the pace of the NSC review.”

“Without the defendant having previously notified the NSC, press reports revealed that the defendant and his publisher decided to publish the book on June 23, without completing the pre-publication review process,” the record states.

“In short, the defendant reached an agreement with the United States as a condition of his employment in one of the most important national security posts of the United States government and now he wants to violate that agreement,” he said.