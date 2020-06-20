Home World News International news Greta Thunberg says the world has overcome "social inflection point"
World News

Greta Thunberg says the world has overcome “social inflection point”

By kenyan

London, 20 Jun 2020 (AFP) – Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said the world has overcome a “social tipping point” with issues such as the anti-racism movement or climate change in an interview with BBC News.

“We can’t keep sweeping these things under the rug, these injustices,” the 17-year-old said of the movement following the death of George Floyd, an African-American who died in a police action in the United States.

“It seems like we’ve passed some kind of social inflection point where people are starting to realize that we can’t keep looking the other way,” he added.

Thunberg said that “people are starting to find their voice, to understand that they can really have an impact.”

The activist, who became a spokesperson and symbol of the youth movement in the fight against climate change, started the campaign “strikes against climate”.

