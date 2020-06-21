Home World News International news Guatemalan president suspends deputy minister accused of disclosing sex video
Guatemalan president suspends deputy minister accused of disclosing sex video

By kenyan

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on Saturday suspended a government official accused of disclosing Whatsapp a video of a college student’s sexual nature.

Giammattei issued a statement indicating that he “immediately suspended from his job” Hugo Cabrera, deputy minister of Agriculture and Livestock, who on Friday was accused of disclosing the video in a group of the messaging network.

The president said the suspension was made “with strict respect to the presumption of innocence” while investigations continue.

According to the digital research portal Nómada, Cabrera released the video last May, during a conversation with students of the Law School of the University of San Carlos (USAC), where the employee is a professor.

Although he deleted it, the material was later replicated on social media.

This provoked a complaint from the university community and social groups and prompted prosecutors to launch an investigation to determine the employee’s possible criminal liability.

“These actions violate the intimacy and sexual integrity of women (…). The actions (of Cabrera) constitute a crime under the Law Against Sexual Violence, Exploitation and Trafficking in Persons,” the USAC University Students Association added on Twitter.

