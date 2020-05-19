Home World News International news Hidden objects by prisoners at Auschwitz are found
World NewsInternational news

Hidden objects by prisoners at Auschwitz are found

By kenyan

New objects hidden by the prisoners were found in the former Nazi concentration camp of Auschwitz, Poland, on the occasion of restoration works carried out by Austria for a new national exhibition.

On April 21, we found “spoons, knives, forks and shoe pieces” hidden in a chimney chute in block 17, Hannah Lessing, secretary general of the Austrian National Fund for victims of Nazism, told AFP.

“These hidden Utensils of the SS may have been used for shoemakers, to prepare an evasion, or simply to be able to eat,” said Lessing, who indicated that he had handed them over to the auschwitz museum’s conservation department so they could give an idea of life in the camp, which remains partially unknown, despite the objects found in recent decades.

Austria is currently carrying out restoration work on the large two-story brick warehouse that has been housed on the ground floor since 1978, which will be completely refurbished by 2021.

The former Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, erected by the Nazis to execute its “final solution” policy and exterminate the Jews of Europe, has housed a museum since 1947.

