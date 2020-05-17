Home World News International news Homophobia crimes increased by 36% in France in a year, says British...
Homophobia crimes increased by 36% in France in a year, says British website

By kenyan

Homophobic attacks and insults in France increased by 36% in 2019, according to figures released by the French Interior Ministry, says the British website The Guardian.

In 2019, police identified 1,870 victims of homophobic or transphobic crimes, compared with 1,380 in 2018, representing a 36 percent increase in the number of victims of anti-LGBT acts, the ministry said in a statement. Lawyers had previously described 2018 as an unparalleled year of physical violence against LGBT people.

Figures released yesterday show a steady increase in homophobic offences and were presented on the eve of The International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, and 30 years after the removal of homosexuality from the WHO (World Health Organization) list of mental illnesses.

“These figures testify to the deep anchoring of homophobia and transphobia in society,” the ministry said, adding that they are part of a broader increase in “acts of hatred and identity extremism.”

Insults constitute 33% of crimes, while violence (physical and sexual) accounts for 28% of complaints.

The victims are mainly men – 75% – with 62% of crimes committed against children under 35 years.

LGBT associations claim that the figures don’t tell the whole story, as many victims don’t report crimes to the police. The Association SOS Homophobia should publish its own numbers tomorrow.

The report shows that homophobia incidents are spread across the country, with 36% of complaints coming in from major cities.

“This shows us that there is homophobia throughout the territory, including in rural areas,” Frederic Potier, an interministerial delegate for the fight against racism, anti-Semitism and anti-LGBT hatred, told AFP.

The French sport came under close scrutiny after the interruption of several football matches because of homophobic chants in the stands or the display of tracks with abusive phrases.

The Interior Ministry, which on Saturday called for “increased surveillance by public authorities” and more effort from society as a whole, recorded about 30 reports of insults or threats made on the internet.

French lawmakers on Wednesday approved a bill deemed controversial to ban hate speech on social media, a measure rejected as censured by detractors.

The law requires platforms and search engines to remove offensive content – incitement to hatred or violence and racist or religious intolerance – within 24 hours, at the risk of paying a fine of up to 1.25 million euros (US$7.9 million).

