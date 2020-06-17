Home World News International news In Itamaraty, "prince" blames China for pandemic and criticizes ambassador
In Itamaraty, “prince” blames China for pandemic and criticizes ambassador

China is responsible for the pandemic and its ambassador to Brazil runs away from its role in criticizing national politicians and ministers. The alert is Bertrand de Orleans and Bragança, in a lecture promoted on Tuesday by Itamaraty.

Trineto de dom Pedro II, the guest was presented by the organizers of the debate as a person descended from a “long tradition of heroes, kings and saints”. Among his achievements is the publication of a book on “environmental psychosis”, in a critique of the green movement.

In the promotional material of the event, Orleans and Bragança was presented as “S. A. I. R.”. That is, “His Royal Imperial Highness”, a title that disappeared in the country with the arrival of the Republic, more than a hundred years ago. The lecture with the supposed nobleman was another meeting in a series promoted by the Alexandre de Gusmão Foundation (Funag) – an organ linked to the chancellery – to evaluate the “post-pandemic” world.

But in assessing the pandemic, the target of the prince’s attacks was Beijing. Itamaraty guest repeated the term used by Donald Trump to call the Coronavirus “Chinese virus”. Explaining that he “had no proof”, he still insisted that it was the Asian country that came from the virus and that, therefore, China was the “great responsible”.

“It was from it that expanded,” he said. “The virus would have escaped from a laboratory,” the prince said, again repeating a White House refrain and, to this day, unproven.

The event thus became a stage of criticism against Beijing. In recent months, Foreign Minister Ernesto Araújo himself has been leading attacks on the way China has managed the pandemic and insists on the risk of undue influence by the government on international entities.

The unease between the government and China had already been reported by former ministers such as Luiz Henrique Mandetta. In the Brazilian export sector, some of the main players urged caution to the government, as a close of the Chinese market would represent a severe blow against the companies.

Now, Orleans and Bragança also called China’s responsibility “culpable”, given that it had not warned about the proliferation of the disease. And for him, who is now “dominated” by Beijing, which has turned it into a “communist entity.

He also advocated a tougher stance towards the Chinese and said he was relieved by Itamaraty’s new stance of confronting Beijing. “Brazil does not depend on China. It is China that depends on Brazil,” he said. For him, if he did not buy food in Brazil, Beijing would have nowhere to guarantee its supply. “Who’s going to feed China?” he asked.

The prince also criticized China’s ambassador to Brazil, Yang Wanming, for criticizing Brazilian politicians and ministers.

“Let us not accept the fact that today we have an ambassador from China who claims to be a consul and keeps drawing the attention of our politicians and ministers when he thinks something is contrary to Chinese interests,” he said.

Faced with attacks by Brazilian deputies and ministers against the Beijing government, Wanming expressed his irritation and criticized Eduardo Bolsonaro, the president’s son.

On the day brazil recorded the highest number of deaths, with more than 1,300 deaths, the “prince” estimated that the country would have already reached a plateau in the pandemic. And without making any kind of criticism of the management of the crisis in the country, he assured that God would help.

