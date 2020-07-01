In the EU presidency, Merkel is pressured to brake agreement with Mercosur

Chancellor Angela Merkel assumes the temporary presidency of the EU as of this Wednesday, pressured by human rights and environmental organizations to not sign the agreement with Mercosur. The treaty was closed last year and now needs to be ratified by the 27 European countries.

Merkel, in her “government program” for the EU, had placed Mercosur as one of her priorities. But, under strong criticism, the agreement will have serious difficulties to move forward in the coming months.

This will be the “goodbye” of the German in charge of the EU and wants to leave her legacy. Merkel has China as her highest priority in international politics and, at the domestic level, she faces her greatest challenge with a recession that could threaten the survival of the European bloc. But she knows that she also needs to close the agreement with Mercosur, also to prevent Europe from losing geopolitical space in South America. It is not by chance that the German chancellery has clearly indicated that the progress of the process with Mercosur is one of its priorities of the year.

Among her diplomats, the order is to seek a consensus behind the scenes to allow the project to move forward until the end of 2020. To do so, it will need to convince other European partners that opening up the Brazilian market is fundamental for exports and therefore for jobs in Europe. In addition, it will have to convince Mercosur to give clear signs of commitment to the environment.

But Merkel will face tough resistance, at home and in the rest of Europe. Emmanuel Macron, president of France, used the environmental letter against Mercosur this week, after seeing his party threatened by the environmental movement at the polls over the weekend, during the municipal election.

Three different parliaments have already voted against, in symbolic motions, while a lawsuit has been opened in Brussels by entities trying to stop the project. On Monday, the German government was the target of a protest by more than 60 entities contrary to the treaty.

European supermarkets have also been the target of campaigns by environmentalists and a group of consumers, who attack trade with Brazil.

In a letter sent to the government in Berlin, more than 250 European entities called for the treaty not to go through for ratification. “It is difficult to find an agreement so obsolete, both in its design and in its political implementation, as the EU-Mercosur agreement”, they warned.

The initiative this week featured groups such as the Austrian Bishops’ Conference, Slow Food Europe, Ligue des droits de l’Homme, Greenpeace. Friends of the Earth and some of the largest unions in the Netherlands and Spain, as well as representatives from Italy, Germany, Portugal, Ireland and France.

For the group, the EU-Mercosur agreement implies “a worsening of environmental destruction and the climate crisis through the expansion of car exports and the extension of monocultures and pastures”.

“Meat and soy production continues to accelerate the destruction of the Amazon rainforest, the Cerrado and the dry tropical forests of the Chaco, which are essential for the stabilization of the global climate and for biodiversity”, he says. “The agreement will reward these practices,” they accuse.

For the group, the agreement does not contain any mechanism to ensure that the parties will respect the international commitments that were listed in the provisions on sustainable development. “Although the environmental consequences are very concrete, the provisions to avoid them are insufficient”, they warn.

Bolsonaro, human and indigenous rights

But the environmental issue is not the only obstacle. Accusations of human rights violations have also taken a toll.

“Many indigenous leaders and environmental activists from Mercosur countries were murdered, including five in Brazil alone between November 2019 and April 2020,” said the entities. “Under the government of President Jair Bolsonaro in particular, human rights violations against minorities, members of the opposition, as well as the dismantling of workers’ rights, are increasing,” they warned in the letter.

“By concluding a trade agreement with governments that promote repressive and looting policies, the EU is rewarding human rights violations, in clear contradiction to its own democratic values. The increases in market share that would result from this agreement are more incentives to commit such abuses “, they denounce.

Covid-19 as an argument

In the argument against Brazil, even the pandemic came to be used. According to the entities, covid-19 “must remind us that the destruction of biodiversity and the search for unbridled and globalized economic growth have exposed humanity to great threats”.

“The status quo is no longer an option. The agreement with Mercosur takes us back to the past. Instead, trade policy must support shorter and relocated value chains that are less likely to be disturbed and that offer greater freedom so that governments create resilient and decentralized food and health systems, and greater capacity to produce medicines and medical equipment at the regional level “, they defend.

“The EU needs to transform its trade policy objectives and move towards multilateral rules that support and are subordinate to environmental, social and human rights policies, that take into account the limits of the planet and that promote peace. Instead, this agreement it will accentuate the commercial asymmetries between the blocs, increase unemployment, destroy the environment and endanger the health of people on both sides of the Atlantic “, they complete.

Insignificant impact

But that is not what government studies show. In Switzerland, which signed a separate treaty with Mercosur, pressure is also being intense to block its ratification.

But, according to studies published this week by Berne, there are no environmental reasons that justify a departure from Brazil.

A first study – carried out by the World Trade Institute at the University of Bern – concluded that, in 2040, the increase in greenhouse gas emissions due to the agreement would be only 0.1% in Switzerland, 0.02% in the states of the Mercosur and 0.0004% globally. Air pollution, on the other hand, would increase by around 0.2% in Switzerland.

The models also indicate that the increase in deforestation due to the agreement could vary between 0.02% and 0.1%, in the worst case scenario.