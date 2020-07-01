Home World News International news In the EU presidency, Merkel is pressured to brake agreement with Mercosur
World NewsInternational news

In the EU presidency, Merkel is pressured to brake agreement with Mercosur

By kenyan

Chancellor Angela Merkel assumes the temporary presidency of the EU as of this Wednesday, pressured by human rights and environmental organizations to not sign the agreement with Mercosur. The treaty was closed last year and now needs to be ratified by the 27 European countries.

Merkel, in her “government program” for the EU, had placed Mercosur as one of her priorities. But, under strong criticism, the agreement will have serious difficulties to move forward in the coming months.

This will be the “goodbye” of the German in charge of the EU and wants to leave her legacy. Merkel has China as her highest priority in international politics and, at the domestic level, she faces her greatest challenge with a recession that could threaten the survival of the European bloc. But she knows that she also needs to close the agreement with Mercosur, also to prevent Europe from losing geopolitical space in South America. It is not by chance that the German chancellery has clearly indicated that the progress of the process with Mercosur is one of its priorities of the year.

Among her diplomats, the order is to seek a consensus behind the scenes to allow the project to move forward until the end of 2020. To do so, it will need to convince other European partners that opening up the Brazilian market is fundamental for exports and therefore for jobs in Europe. In addition, it will have to convince Mercosur to give clear signs of commitment to the environment.

But Merkel will face tough resistance, at home and in the rest of Europe. Emmanuel Macron, president of France, used the environmental letter against Mercosur this week, after seeing his party threatened by the environmental movement at the polls over the weekend, during the municipal election.

Three different parliaments have already voted against, in symbolic motions, while a lawsuit has been opened in Brussels by entities trying to stop the project. On Monday, the German government was the target of a protest by more than 60 entities contrary to the treaty.

European supermarkets have also been the target of campaigns by environmentalists and a group of consumers, who attack trade with Brazil.

In a letter sent to the government in Berlin, more than 250 European entities called for the treaty not to go through for ratification. “It is difficult to find an agreement so obsolete, both in its design and in its political implementation, as the EU-Mercosur agreement”, they warned.

The initiative this week featured groups such as the Austrian Bishops’ Conference, Slow Food Europe, Ligue des droits de l’Homme, Greenpeace. Friends of the Earth and some of the largest unions in the Netherlands and Spain, as well as representatives from Italy, Germany, Portugal, Ireland and France.

For the group, the EU-Mercosur agreement implies “a worsening of environmental destruction and the climate crisis through the expansion of car exports and the extension of monocultures and pastures”.

“Meat and soy production continues to accelerate the destruction of the Amazon rainforest, the Cerrado and the dry tropical forests of the Chaco, which are essential for the stabilization of the global climate and for biodiversity”, he says. “The agreement will reward these practices,” they accuse.

For the group, the agreement does not contain any mechanism to ensure that the parties will respect the international commitments that were listed in the provisions on sustainable development. “Although the environmental consequences are very concrete, the provisions to avoid them are insufficient”, they warn.

Bolsonaro, human and indigenous rights

But the environmental issue is not the only obstacle. Accusations of human rights violations have also taken a toll.

“Many indigenous leaders and environmental activists from Mercosur countries were murdered, including five in Brazil alone between November 2019 and April 2020,” said the entities. “Under the government of President Jair Bolsonaro in particular, human rights violations against minorities, members of the opposition, as well as the dismantling of workers’ rights, are increasing,” they warned in the letter.

“By concluding a trade agreement with governments that promote repressive and looting policies, the EU is rewarding human rights violations, in clear contradiction to its own democratic values. The increases in market share that would result from this agreement are more incentives to commit such abuses “, they denounce.

Covid-19 as an argument

In the argument against Brazil, even the pandemic came to be used. According to the entities, covid-19 “must remind us that the destruction of biodiversity and the search for unbridled and globalized economic growth have exposed humanity to great threats”.

“The status quo is no longer an option. The agreement with Mercosur takes us back to the past. Instead, trade policy must support shorter and relocated value chains that are less likely to be disturbed and that offer greater freedom so that governments create resilient and decentralized food and health systems, and greater capacity to produce medicines and medical equipment at the regional level “, they defend.

“The EU needs to transform its trade policy objectives and move towards multilateral rules that support and are subordinate to environmental, social and human rights policies, that take into account the limits of the planet and that promote peace. Instead, this agreement it will accentuate the commercial asymmetries between the blocs, increase unemployment, destroy the environment and endanger the health of people on both sides of the Atlantic “, they complete.

Insignificant impact

But that is not what government studies show. In Switzerland, which signed a separate treaty with Mercosur, pressure is also being intense to block its ratification.

But, according to studies published this week by Berne, there are no environmental reasons that justify a departure from Brazil.

A first study – carried out by the World Trade Institute at the University of Bern – concluded that, in 2040, the increase in greenhouse gas emissions due to the agreement would be only 0.1% in Switzerland, 0.02% in the states of the Mercosur and 0.0004% globally. Air pollution, on the other hand, would increase by around 0.2% in Switzerland.

The models also indicate that the increase in deforestation due to the agreement could vary between 0.02% and 0.1%, in the worst case scenario.

Related news

International news

President of Mexico will meet with Trump on July 8 and 9

kenyan -
Mexico, 1 Jul 2020 (AFP) - The visit of President Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to the American head of state, Donald Trump,...
Read more
International news

Turkey will default on suspects in the murder of an Arab journalist

kenyan -
Istanbul, 1 Jul 2020 (AFP) - Turkey will face the 20 Saudis in absentia on Friday, including two former advisers to Crown Prince...
Read more
International news

Justice temporarily blocks publication of book on family of Trump

kenyan -
A New York judge today temporarily suspended the publication of a book by the niece of the President of the United States,...
Read more
NewsConnie Mukenyi -

Furious youth storm MP’s event demanding he respects DP Ruto

Angry youth stormed Kesses MP Mishra Kiprop's event on Monday the 29th of June 2020, asking that he respects Deputy President William Ruto. Mishra was...
Read more
EntertainmentChuoyo Protus -

Churchill Show comedian, Kasee, passes on in Kinoo

Comedian at the Churchill Show, James Musyoki Kivindu, alias Kasee, has died. Churchill Show proprietor, Daniel Ndambuki, broke the news with a tweet about the...
Read more
NewsTracy Nabwile -

Ida Odinga clears the air about Raila’s illness

Following a lot of speculation on the health of ODM leader Raila Odinga, his wife Ida Odinga came out to clear the air. The family...
Read more
NewsAlfred Kiura -

Your deep pockets and influence will not save you – Kirinyaga...

Kirinyaga County Ward representatives have vowed to impeach their boss Anne Waiguru again days after she won her impeachment case. The MCAs led by the...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,726FansLike
3,497FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Atwoli speaks on contracting coronavirus

News Connie Mukenyi -
Central Trade Organisation Union (COTU) secretary-general Francis Atwoli has rubbished claims that he has contracted Coronavirus. On Tuesday the 30th of June 2020, Atwoli further...
Read more

DPP Haji takes action after DJ Evolve’s heartbreaking story

News Connie Mukenyi -
Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Hajji has swung into action after NTV aired a heartbreaking story on DJ Evolve. The feature, which was...
Read more

Speaker Muturi confirms two MPs have contracted Covid-19

Health Stanley Kasee -
Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi has confirmed that two Members of Parliament have been infected with Covid-19. The speaker noted that one of...
Read more

Jalang’o addresses claims that he participated in Andrew Kibe’s exit from...

News Connie Mukenyi -
Celebrated comedian and radio host Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang'o has rubbished claims that he is the reason Radio Africa fired Andrew Kibe from Kiss...
Read more

Uhuru and Sakaja celebrate Badi’s 100 days since Nairobi takeover

News Connie Mukenyi -
President Uhuru Kenyatta and counterpart Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja joined General Badi, Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) director, in celebrating 100 days since the General...
Read more

Armed police officers raid Governor Sonko’s office to evict him

News Stanley Kasee -
A team of 30 police officers invaded Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s office in Upper Hill with the intention of evicting him. Confirming the report, the...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke