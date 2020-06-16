India and China have first confrontation with dead in 45 years

At least three Indian military personnel have died in a clash with the Chinese army on the disputed border between the two countries, the first confrontation with fatalities between the two Asian giants in the past 45 years.

China has accused India of responsibility for the incident by crossing the border twice, but has not publicly announced whether the confrontation left them dead on its side.

An Indian military officer in the region told AFP that there was no exchange of fire.

“No firearms were used. Violent hand-to-hand fighting has taken place,” said the source, who requested anonymity because he is not authorized to speak to the press.

Troops from the two nuclear powers have been involved since early May in several clashes along the common border, mainly in Ladakh, and thousands of troops have been deployed to the region to bolster the presence of both sides.

A crisis that the two sides claim, however, want to “resolve peacefully” through diplomatic channels.

After negotiations between generals of the two armies 10 days ago, a process of demilitarization began at some disputed points at ladakh altitude.

“During the ongoing de-escalation process in the Galwan valley, a violent confrontation took place in the evening, which caused casualties between the two parties,” an Indian army spokesman said on Tuesday, before mourning the death of an officer and two soldiers on the Indian side.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Indian troops crossed the border and “provoked and attacked the Chinese, which generated a serious confrontation.”

Senior officials from both countries are currently negotiating in the region to calm the situation, according to a statement from the Indian army.

“China and India agree to continue resolving bilateral problems through dialogue,” the Chinese spokesman said.

“We again ask India to control its troops at the border. Don’t cross the border, don’t cause trouble,” Zhao Lijian insisted.

In early May the fighting, with punches, stones and sticks, involved military personnel from both countries in the Sikkim region (east India).

The clashes left several injured.

Chinese troops have also advanced in areas that India considers within its territory in Ladakh, prompting New Delhi to send reinforcements to the region.

Tensions between the two countries have increased in recent weeks along the 3,500-kilometer common border, which has never been properly delimited.

The two regional powers had several territorial disputes in the Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh areas.

The two countries faced each other in a lightning war in 1962. Clashes in mountainous areas between the Indian and Chinese armies have become more frequent in recent years.

In 2017, there were 72 days of clashes after Chinese forces advanced in the disputed area of Doklam, on the border between China, India and Bhutan.

After these clashes, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping tried to reduce tension,

Last month, Alice Wells, the U.S. State Department’s top official for South Asia, said China was trying to change the regional balance sheet and needed to “resist.”