Italian divers save whale trapped in fishing net; watch

A sperm whale was saved by a group of divers this week after its tail was caught in a huge fishing net.

The first to spot the animal were biologists from an organization that works to rescue sea turtles in Italy. Last Friday (26), on the coast of Lipari, they encountered the giant having difficulty swimming.

When they realized that there was a fishing net wrapped around their tail fin and hampering their movements, they called the country’s Coast Guard.

According to a publication by the official Facebook, the team spent an hour working at about two meters deep to cut the net and free the whale. All the while, three other sperm whales were surrounding the place, as if waiting for their friend.

In a video shared by the Italian Coast Guard, it is possible to see one of the divers caressing and trying to calm the whale. Once released, she swims calmly towards the other animals.

Check out the rescue images: