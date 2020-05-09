Italy surpasses 30,000 deaths caused by covid-19

Italy today reached a total of 30,201 deaths caused by covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, with 243 recorded in the bulletin presented by the Civil Defense agency.

The contagion curve is still slightly lower, with 1,327 cases in the last 24 hours, half of them in Lombardy, in the north of the country, which remains the region most affected by the pandemic.

The total number of cases since the virus was detected in Italy on February 20 is 217,185, of which 99,023 have already been cured (more than 2,700 between yesterday and today), according to civil defense data.

The number of current positives, which is now close to 88,000, also continues to fall, with 1,663 fewer than yesterday.

In addition, hospitalized patients decreased by less than 15,000, and those admitted to Intensive Care Units (1,168), 143 less than yesterday.

The most affected regions remain those in the north, with Lombardy ahead, followed by Piedmont and Emilia-Romagna.

According to the president of the Instituto Superior de Saúde (ISS), Silvio Brusaferro, the contagion curve is decreasing. “We are moving towards a smaller number in all regions,” he said.

However, he indicated that until next week it will not be possible to have data related to the impact of the first days of the resumption of economic activity and the reopening, which began last Monday.

Data from the epidemic indicate that in Italy, the contagion rate is now between 0.5% and 0.7% in all regions, including Lombardy, although today it has more than 600 new cases.

Authorities continue to urge caution at this stage of de-confinement, in cases such as the one that occurred last night in Milan, the capital of Lombardy, when hundreds of people crowded into a recreation area to have an aperitif before permission granted to bars and cafes serving drinks “to go.”

In the second stage of this reduction, shops and museums are planned to open for May 18 and for June 1 restaurants, bars, hairdressers and similar companies.

However, several regions and sectors are pressuring the government to anticipate reopening.

Starting next Monday, the Ministry of Health and experts from the Instituto Superior de Saúde will examine the data to, from the 18th, make possible regional differentiations at the reopening.