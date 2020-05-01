Italy to open secondary airports in Rome and Florence

The Italian authorities on Thursday authorized the opening of the secondary airports of Rome, Ciampino, and Florence, Peretola, closed for two months by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ciampino airport, the second largest in the capital after fiumicino, and Peretola, the second in Tuscany after Pisa, will be able to operate commercial flights from May 4, the Ministry of Transport said in a statement.

Ciampino serves as the basis for low-cost airline flights, especially Ryanair, which has stopped 99% of its fleet due to the pandemic.

Italy will begin on Tuesday to gradually suspend the stringent containment measures in place since March 10 and has authorized some movements between the different regions of the peninsula.

Systems to prevent the spread of coronavirus were installed at both airports, the ministry said, without giving further details.

Prior to the closure, Italian airports had implemented body temperature controls with thermal scanners for passengers at all terminals.