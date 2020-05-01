Home World News International news Italy to open secondary airports in Rome and Florence
World NewsInternational news

Italy to open secondary airports in Rome and Florence

By kenyan

The Italian authorities on Thursday authorized the opening of the secondary airports of Rome, Ciampino, and Florence, Peretola, closed for two months by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ciampino airport, the second largest in the capital after fiumicino, and Peretola, the second in Tuscany after Pisa, will be able to operate commercial flights from May 4, the Ministry of Transport said in a statement.

Ciampino serves as the basis for low-cost airline flights, especially Ryanair, which has stopped 99% of its fleet due to the pandemic.

Italy will begin on Tuesday to gradually suspend the stringent containment measures in place since March 10 and has authorized some movements between the different regions of the peninsula.

Systems to prevent the spread of coronavirus were installed at both airports, the ministry said, without giving further details.

Prior to the closure, Italian airports had implemented body temperature controls with thermal scanners for passengers at all terminals.

Previous articleItaly has record in the fall of active cases of covid-19
Next articleCuba’s success during pandemic comes from the control of asymptomatic

RELATED ARTICLES

International news

Cuba’s success during pandemic comes from the control of asymptomatic

kenyan -
Mapping and isolating patients who infect without presenting symptoms and seeking possible patients from home...
Read more
International news

Italy has record in the fall of active cases of covid-19

kenyan -
Italy has recorded a record 24 hours in the decrease in active cases of the...
Read more
International news

Project wants to make ‘Bella Ciao’ official corner of Italy

kenyan -
A center-left deputy from Italy presented a project to turn the resistance song "Bella ciao"...
Read more
15,582FansLike
3,454FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

L1, PSG: Kylian Mbappé finishes top scorer in the league

Sports News kenyan -
The LFP voted on Thursday the end of the season for the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 championships. Now it's time to do the...
Read more

World reaches the 1 million cured mark of covid-19

World News kenyan -
About a third of the world's population that has been infected by the new coronavirus -- or just over 1 million people -- has...
Read more

Trump says he accessed evidence linking Chinese lab to the covid-19 pandemic

World News kenyan -
The President of the United States, Donald Trump, today threatened to impose new tariffs against Beijing, claiming to have had access to evidence linking...
Read more

Facebook grows during pandemic

Technology kenyan -
Facebook's first quarter 2020 financial statement shows that a record number of people use the platform's services. The document mainly highlights Messenger and Whatsapp,...
Read more

Court orders Brookhouse school to cut fees by 50 percent

News Erick Flavour -
The High Court now wants the Brookhouse School to reduce fee payments by fifty percent after a petition that was filed by the parents. Justice...
Read more

Two more succumbs to Covid-19 as cases rise to 396 in Kenya

Health Erick Flavour -
Coronavirus death cases in Kenya today increased to 17 after two more patients succumbed to the deadly virus. The number of positive cases rose to...
Read more

Russia to donate Ksh300 million to combat desert locusts in Kenya

News Erick Flavour -
Russia has donated Ksh300 million to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), to support the country’s response to the invasion by desert locusts. The...
Read more

Gor declared champions as FKF calls off season amid coronavirus

News Edwin Ginni -
Eighteen times Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Gor Mahia alias K’Ogalo have been declared champions for the 2019/20 season. The announcement now brings to an...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke