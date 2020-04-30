Italy’s prime minister advises regions to unilaterally lift restrictions

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday that some regions of the country may be able to lift coronavirus restrictions more quickly than others, but advised local authorities to act unilaterally.

Italy has already recorded 27,682 deaths from coronavirus, Europe’s highest rate, and has adopted some of the world’s strictest isolation measures, which are likely to launch the fragile economy into a deep recession.

But regions run by right-wing parties, which are not part of the national government, reject plans for a gradual and staggered suspension of restrictions, which Conte says is vital to prevent a new wave of infections.

Underlining the growing discord, Calabria, the heel of the Italian boot, has announced that its bars and restaurants can reopen immediately as long as they have tables outside? taken one month before the schedule proposed by the government.

In a speech to Parliament, Conte said he was willing to work with the regions in the future to enable them to loosen measures ahead of time if they have particularly low infection rates.

“There will not be a plan based on sudden initiatives by individual local authorities, but one based on scientific conclusions,” he warned.

Autonomous actions from isolated regions would be considered illegitimate, he added, paving the way for clashes with regional leaders determined to challenge the central government.

Acknowledging that the slow withdrawal of restrictions is causing annoyance, the prime minister said he has to act cautiously to prevent a potentially catastrophic resurgence of infections.

“I will say it clearly, at the risk of seeming unpopular. The government cannot immediately guarantee a return to normality… we are still in this pandemic.”