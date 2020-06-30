Home World News International news Judge marks March 8 possible start of trial for Floyd's death
World NewsInternational news

Judge marks March 8 possible start of trial for Floyd’s death

By kenyan

A Minneapolis judge set March 8, 2021 as the possible date for the trial of the four involved in the George Floyd murder to begin, but threatened to change it if the parties continue to speak to the press about the case that reopened racial wounds in the United States. .

Therefore, the date can be revised as the procedures and the presentation of evidence progress.

“I would like to ask that pre-trial publicity not include statements by the parties’ families, their friends or elected officials,” Judge Peter Cahill said during a hearing in Minneapolis, northern United States.

Wearing orange jumpsuits from American inmates and his face covered in a mask, former police officer Derek Chauvin introduced himself by video from the maximum security prison where he was detained last month.

This 44-year-old white man is charged with murder for asphyxiating Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, by pressing his knee over his neck for several minutes.

His three former colleagues, Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, accused of complicity in the murder, appeared in person before the judge. The first two were released on $ 750,000 bail and the last remains in prison, but was transferred to court for this hearing.

The four, all fired from the police, could face up to 40 years in prison.

In a document sent after the hearing, Alexander Kueng’s lawyer said his client intended to plead not guilty and argue in his defense that he made “reasonable use of force”.

The four participated in the May 25 detention of Floyd, who was suspected of trying to buy a pack of cigarettes with a fake $ 20 bill in a small store in Minneapolis.

Floyd, a burly man, was handcuffed and lying on the floor, where Chauvin pressed his knee to his neck to keep him still.

“I can’t breathe,” said Floyd several times before losing consciousness. But despite his pleas and pedestrian interventions, Chauvin continued to press Floyd’s neck for nearly 8 minutes, according to the prosecution’s minutes.

– Great public interest – The tragedy, whose images captured by a pedestrian went viral, provoked a wave of unprecedented protests since the massive marches for civil rights in the 1960s, which even transcended American borders.

At the hearing, Chauvin’s lawyer complained that many officials, including the mayor of Minneapolis and even President Donald Trump commented on the case.

“This is a case of great public interest, but if these statements continue, I will ask the courts to prohibit them,” threatened Eric Nelson.

Judge Cahill, who had banned cameras in his office, also expressed interest in the case being heard in court and not by the media. Otherwise, the trial will have to be transferred outside Hennepin County, he said.

Prosecutor Matthew Frank said he joined the call for a “fair trial” and pledged to recommend to the family, elected officials and investigators involved that they refrain from making public comments about it in the future. But “I can’t make them do it,” he admitted.

At the same time, out of court, an uncle of Floyd’s wanted the trial to be held in Minnesota. “I’m not angry with anyone,” Selwyn Jones, who traveled from South Dakota to attend the hearing, told the press.

But for the victim’s uncle, the trial “will not be fair” if it occurs in this state where the black population is a minority.

The next hearing is scheduled for 9/11.

Related news

International news

Maduro gives EU ambassador 72 hours to leave Venezuela after sanctioning allies

kenyan -
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro gave 72 hours to the head of the European Union delegation in Caracas, Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa, to leave Venezuela...
Read more
International news

Cirque du Soleil asks for judicial protection to restructure in Canada

kenyan -
The iconic Cirque du Soleil, directly affected by the new pandemic coronavirus, announced today that it has applied for judicial protection against...
Read more
International news

Florida City Imposes Masks and Response to Covid-19 Increases US Conflict

kenyan -
The city of Florida, where Republicans are celebrating their national convention, today imposed the mandatory use of masks, while the rise in...
Read more
EntertainmentTracy Nabwile -

Jalang’o lands new job

Only a few days after Felix Odiwour, aka Jalang'o walked out of his radio job at Milele FM, the comedian has landed a new...
Read more
EntertainmentChuoyo Protus -

Churchill Show comedian, Kasee, passes on in Kinoo

Comedian at the Churchill Show, James Musyoki Kivindu, alias Kasee, has died. Churchill Show proprietor, Daniel Ndambuki, broke the news with a tweet about the...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Arsenal: Guendouzi talks to interested parties

Mattéo Guendouzi apparently is preparing to leave Arsenal. According to the 'Téléfoot' journalist Julien Maynard, the midfielder is already in contact with Atlético...
Read more
HealthChuoyo Protus -

South Africa records one the highest COVID-19 cases jump worldwide

The accelerating rate of COVID-19 infection has seen South Africa record one of the highest jump in 24 hours in new cases worldwide. The tally...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,722FansLike
3,496FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

SGR early handover stalls after Chinese firm refuses to comply

News Laiza Maketso -
The plan for an early handover of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Afristar to te Kenya Railways has stalled. This follows a disagreement...
Read more

Furious youth storm MP’s event demanding he respects DP Ruto

News Connie Mukenyi -
Angry youth stormed Kesses MP Mishra Kiprop's event on Monday the 29th of June 2020, asking that he respects Deputy President William Ruto. Mishra was...
Read more

Former president Kibaki admitted in hospital over severe infection

News Connie Mukenyi -
Former president Mwai Kibaki is at the Nairobi hospital's VIP ward since the 19th of June 2020. The hospital admitted him to manage a...
Read more

Stop being jealous – Malala blasts Mudavadi after ouster

News Connie Mukenyi -
Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has, in a new twist of events, accused his former party leader Musalia Mudavadi of taking advantage of Waiguru's impeachment...
Read more

University students challenge online classes,upcoming exams in court

News Stanley Kasee -
Eighty Law students from the University of Nairobi(UoN) have moved to Milimani Law Courts to challenge the ongoing online classes and scheduled exams during...
Read more

President Uhuru Kenyatta hints at lifting Nairobi, Mombasa lockdown

Business news Stanley Kasee -
The Kenyan government might lift the ongoing intercounty lockdown in Mombasa and Nairobi counties. President Uhuru Kenyatta has hinted at the lifting of the lockdown...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke