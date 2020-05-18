Home World News International news Justice rejects Battisti's request to get out of jail
The Criminal Surveillance Tribunal of Cagliari in southern Italy today rejected a request by former terrorist Cesare Battisti to move towards the home regime due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

The appeal had been filed by the Italian’s lawyer, Davide Steccanella, who claims that his client suffers from hepatitis B and lung infection and fears being infected by Sars-CoV-2.

The Surveillance Court, however, would have found an alternative solution for Battisti to continue discounting his sentence inside the jail.

Extradited by Bolivia in January 2019, the 65-year-old Italian is serving a life sentence in oristano penitentiary under day time isolation. He belonged to the terrorist group Proletarians Armed by Communism (PAC) and was convicted of four murders committed in the 1970s.

After spending nearly 40 years on the run and pleading not guilty, Battisti admitted in March 2019 that he was the material perpetrator of two murders and his involvement in the other two. He spent much of his time escaping in Brazil and has a son born in the country.

