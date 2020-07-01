Home World News International news Justice temporarily blocks publication of book on family of Trump
Justice temporarily blocks publication of book on family of Trump

A New York judge today temporarily suspended the publication of a book by the niece of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, which classifies him as “the most dangerous man in the world”.

The court order prevents the publication of 240 pages until July 10, when a hearing will be held in the presence of Mary Trump and the publisher that published the work, Simon & Schuster, to defend the book.

The president’s brother Robert Trump, had initially asked a Queens court to issue the temporary restraining order, which was rejected.

Robert Trump claimed that Mary violated a confidentiality agreement signed in 2001, after the same court ended the dispute over property tycoon Fred Trump, father of Donald, Robert and Fred Trump Jr, Mary’s father and who died in 1981.

The Queens judge ruled that it was not the correct jurisdiction to request an order against publishing the book.

The latest court order from the New York Supreme Court requires Mary and her publisher to respond to Robert’s lawsuit.

Mary’s lawyer said she and the publisher would appeal the decision.

“The first-instance court’s restraining order is only temporary, but it remains a restriction on political discourse, which violates the First Amendment,” said his lawyer, Theodore Boutrous, in a statement.

“This book, which addresses issues of great public interest and importance about an incumbent president in an election year, should not be censored even for a day,” he added.

Charles Harder, Robert’s lawyer, who has already represented the president, said his client was “very satisfied” with the sentence.

In the book, Mary, a 55-year-old psychologist, recounts her experiences in a “toxic family” at her grandparents’ house, according to her publisher.

