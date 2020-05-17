Home World News International news Latin America and the Caribbean pass half a million cases of coronavirus
Latin America and the Caribbean pass half a million cases of coronavirus

By kenyan

Latin America and the Caribbean passed 500,000 cases of covid-19 on Sunday (17), a disease that has killed 28,463 people in the region – according to an AFP report made with official data.

In total, the region totaled 501,563 cases by 3:00 a.m. PDT. Brazil is the most affected country, with almost half of the infections in the region.

Brazilian authorities recorded nearly 15,000 new cases and 816 deaths on Saturday, bringing the total number to 233,142 infected and 15,633 deaths.

The second country with the most cases is Peru, which recorded 88,541 cases and 2,523 deaths. Mexico is the third country in the region with the most cases, 47,144, but the second with the most deaths from covid-19, 5,045.

Chile registers 41,428 infected and 421 dead. Yesterday, a “megaquarantine” was imposed, after the sharp increase in cases and deaths in the last 24 hours.

In Ecuador, there are 32,723 cases of contagion and 2,688 deaths.

The other countries with the highest number of cases are Colombia, with 14,939 and 562 deaths, the Dominican Republic (11,739 and 424), Panama (9,449 and 269) and Argentina (7,792 and 363).

The number of diagnosed, however, reflects only part of the actual number of contaminations. Many countries test only serious cases.

Worldwide, more than 4.6 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus, which appeared in China in late 2019. Of these, more than 309,000 died of the disease, and more than 1.6 million recovered.

