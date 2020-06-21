Latin America exceeds 2 million cases of covid-19

Latin America and the Caribbean on Saturday surpassed two million cases of Coronavirus, more than half of them registered in Brazil, which totals almost 49,976 deaths from pandemic, according to an AFP report based on official data.

The spread of the virus is accelerating in the region, which totals 2,007,621 cases, with Brazil and Mexico as the most affected countries, although Peru and Chile also report a large number of cases.

On Saturday, Brazil accumulated 1,067,579 confirmed cases and 1,022 new deaths by covid-19, and remains the second most punished country in the world by the pandemic, behind only the United States.

Mexico has a total of more than 170,000 cases and is the second most affected in the region, with 20,349 deaths.

With the spread of the contagion, authorities in Mexico City – where markets, restaurants and other businesses were scheduled to reopen on Monday – kept closing for another week.

Meanwhile, Chile reported on Saturday that covid-19 killed 7,144 people in the country, 75% more than those recorded so far, after adding about 3,000 likely deaths from the coronavirus. The Chilean government also adds 236,748 confirmed cases.

And Peru surpassed 250,000 cases of coronavirus on the day, with 7,861 deaths. The country has recorded 201 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the second highest number of deaths per day since the health emergency was declared in March.