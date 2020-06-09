London announces it will remove statues that do not reflect city values

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said today that the city will review all statues of the city with the intention of removing those linked to slave owners and traders.

The move was taken after a statue of Edward Colston, a slave trader, was toppled in bristol city during the weekend protests. The British took to the streets against racism and police violence, as well as calling for justice for the death of George Floyd —a black man brutally murdered by a white police officer two weeks ago in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“It is an uncomfortable truth that our country and our city should have a good part of their well-being to their role in the slave trade,” the mayor said.

“While this is reflected in the public domain, the contribution of several of our communities to life in our capital has been voluntarily ignored. This cannot continue,” he said.

Khan announced the creation of a commission that will examine the names of statues, streets and public buildings to ensure they do not reflect London’s diversity values. Another work of the group will be to decide which legacies should be celebrated when suggesting new statues.

“The Black Lives Matter protests have brought this to public attention, but it’s important that we take the right steps to work together to bring about change and ensure that we can be proud of our public landscape,” he added.