Home World News International news London announces it will remove statues that do not reflect city values
World NewsInternational news

London announces it will remove statues that do not reflect city values

By kenyan

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said today that the city will review all statues of the city with the intention of removing those linked to slave owners and traders.

The move was taken after a statue of Edward Colston, a slave trader, was toppled in bristol city during the weekend protests. The British took to the streets against racism and police violence, as well as calling for justice for the death of George Floyd —a black man brutally murdered by a white police officer two weeks ago in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“It is an uncomfortable truth that our country and our city should have a good part of their well-being to their role in the slave trade,” the mayor said.

“While this is reflected in the public domain, the contribution of several of our communities to life in our capital has been voluntarily ignored. This cannot continue,” he said.

Khan announced the creation of a commission that will examine the names of statues, streets and public buildings to ensure they do not reflect London’s diversity values. Another work of the group will be to decide which legacies should be celebrated when suggesting new statues.

“The Black Lives Matter protests have brought this to public attention, but it’s important that we take the right steps to work together to bring about change and ensure that we can be proud of our public landscape,” he added.

Related news

International news

Agreement with Mercosur is no longer on the agenda, says party leader in Europe

kenyan -
Last week, the Mercosur-EU agreement suffered another blow. In the Dutch Parliament, a motion was passed asking the country's government not to...
Read more
International news

Despite demonstrations by traders, Paraguay will keep borders closed

kenyan -
Paraguayan President Mário Abdo Benítez reiterated today that the country's borders will remain closed to maintain the containment of the spread of...
Read more
International news

Police: Ku Klux Klan leader used truck to storm U.S. protest

kenyan -
A man who broke into a peaceful demonstration in Virginia over the weekend is one of the leaders of the Ku Klux Klan,...
Read more
International newskenyan -

Don’t celebrate end of pandemic ahead of time, Pope tells faithful

VATICAN CITY, 7 JUN (ANSA) - During the celebration of the Angelus on Sunday (7), Pope Francis urged people not to diminish health security...
Read more
International newskenyan -

Bride and groom celebrate wedding in anti-corruption protest in Philadelphia

Kerry Anne and Michael Gordon turned an anti-riot protest into a wedding party yesterday afternoon...
Read more
International newskenyan -

Briton rescued after spending six days in well in Bali

Bali, Indonesia, 7 Jun 2020 (AFP) - Briton Jacob Roberts, 29, was rescued in Bali...
Read more
International newskenyan -

WHO: World of 400,000 deaths and 6.9 million cases of covid-19

The most recent WHO (World Health Organization) report indicated that the number of cases of the new Coronavirus officially confirmed around the world rose...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,709FansLike
3,475FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Health workers in Kisumu threaten to strike over unmet demands

County news Chuoyo Protus -
Health workers in Kisumu will go on strike today after the negotiations with the county government failed to yield results. The Kenya Nation Union of...
Read more

Tanzanian opposition leader attacked, injured by unknown people

Africa news Chuoyo Protus -
Tanzanian opposition leader, Freeman Mbowe was attacked last night and is currently in hospital receiving treatment. Chadema Tanzania, Tanzania’s main opposition party, confirmed the news...
Read more

South Africa hits grim figure in COVID infections

Africa news Chuoyo Protus -
South Africa has hit a grim milestone as the number of COVID-19 infections in the country rose above 50,000. In their most recent update, South...
Read more

Jubilee party convenes an urgent meeting for MCAs

News Laiza Maketso -
As the stalemate continues raging at the Nairobi County Assembly, Jubilee top leadership has decided to summon MCAs. The Party's secretary-general Raphael Tuju resorted to...
Read more

Uhuru intervenes in Duale’s ouster

News Tracy Nabwile -
Majority leader Aden Duale has yet again, narrowly escaped his ouster. The Jubilee party was to hold a meeting on 9th June to discuss...
Read more

LSK plans to rally MPs to impeach president Uhuru Kenyatta

News Tracy Nabwile -
Following Chief Justice David Maraga's speech on President Uhuru's disregard for court orders, LSK has raised concerns. The Law Society of Kenya, led by their...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke