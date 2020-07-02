Home World News International news Los Angeles reduces budget of its police and accepts demands of protests
Los Angeles reduces budget of its police and accepts demands of protests

By kenyan

The Los Angeles city council today approved a $ 150 million police budget cut, following demands from anti-racist protests following the death of African American George Floyd by a white police officer in May.

The measure was approved by 12 votes to 2 and much of the money saved will go to investments in disadvantaged areas and social programs for ethnic minorities.

“This is a step forward that will support minorities and give them the respect, dignity and equal opportunities they deserve,” said Curren Price, the city’s only black member of the budget committee.

With this budget, the police in Los Angeles, a city of 4 million, will have its headcount reduced to less than 10,000 officers next summer, its lowest level since 2008, the Los Angeles Times reported.

In total, the police department’s budget (LAPD) was $ 1.86 billion before the cut, out of a municipal budget of $ 10.5 billion.

The move was a response to calls for reform and reduced funding for law enforcement, made in the protests of the #BlackLivesMatter movement (black lives matter), which followed the death of Floyd, a black man who died of asphyxiation by a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.

“I want to congratulate the organizers of the Black Lives Matter in Los Angeles and others for keeping up the pressure and demanding more from our institutions,” said Price, arguing that the reform “would not have happened without your efforts.”

Across the country, demands for the transfer of funds allocated to the police for programs for the most disadvantaged were one of the main demands of the demonstrations.

New York City, the largest in the United States, has also reduced the budget of its police, which has 36,000 officers, by more than $ 1 billion.

