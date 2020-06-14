Home World News International news Macron celebrates "first victory" against coronavirus and accelerates quarantine relaxation
World NewsInternational news

Macron celebrates “first victory” against coronavirus and accelerates quarantine relaxation

By kenyan

In a speech held on national radio and television on Sunday (14), the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, celebrated “a first victory” against the Coronavirus. The head of state announced a series of new measures that accelerate phase two of the relaxation of quarantine in the country.

The entire French territory – with the exception of the island of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean and Guyana in South America – will pass from Monday (15) to the green color on the map of the coronavirus. The change does not mean that the disease has stopped circulating, but that there is less than 6% of admission to hospital emergencies and the occupancy rate of ICUs (Intensive Care Unit) is below 60%.

“From tomorrow we can turn the page on the first act of the crisis we have just faced,” the French president said. He stressed that the fight against the epidemic is not over, but this is “a first victory against the virus.”

On Monday, bars, cafes and restaurants will be able to reopen across the country. Day care centers and schools will be able to receive all students from June 22 “in a mandatory manner and with normal attendance rules,” Macron said. In addition, visitors will be allowed back in nursing homes for the elderly.

The head of state also confirmed that from Monday the French will be able to travel within the Schengen area. International travel will be allowed from July 1st.

According to him, public agglomerations remain prohibited throughout the country. However, the French will be able to go to the polls on June 28 for the second round of municipal elections.

Macron promised that the cost to keep businesses in business and people employed during the worst economic crisis since World War II will not be passed on to families through taxes.

The government estimates that France’s economy will shrink by 11% by 2020.

The coronavirus crisis exposed france’s and Europe’s heavy dependence on global supply chains, from the automotive industry to smartphones and pharmaceuticals, which were paralyzed when the epidemic began in China.

“The only answer is to build a new stronger economic model, work and produce more, not to trust others,” Macron said.

This is Macron’s fourth pronouncement since the beginning of the health crisis. He promised that he will make a new statement in July “to need a new path and launch new actions.”

*With information from Reuters

Related news

International news

Statue of Italian who was ‘married’ to African girl is attacked in Milan

kenyan -
The words "rapist" and "racist" were written on a statue of journalist Indro Montanelli in Milan, northern Italy, which is inside a...
Read more
International news

Sick? Trump explains slow walk down ramp: “slippery”

kenyan -
The President of the United States, Donald Trump, had to go to Twitter to explain the repercussion of a video in which he...
Read more
International news

As the strategy of Trump to contain protests may have compromised his re-election plans

kenyan -
"Now I will express my respect for a very, very special place," U.S. President Donald Trump, in an enigmatic tone, as he...
Read more
International newskenyan -

WHO sends message to world leaders: “Enough, enough is enough”

With more than 7.5 million cases of Coronavirus around the world and governments still divided and in full political dispute over the...
Read more
International newskenyan -

UN supports Supreme Court decision on disclosure of data on Covid-19

The UN supported the Decision taken by the Supreme Court to require the federal government to reinstate the disclosure of full and...
Read more
International newskenyan -

USA: during protests and covid-19, support for Trump falls and Biden...

Approval to Donald's government Trump dropped ten percentage points to 39%, according to a Gallup poll released on The 10th. Right now,...
Read more
International newskenyan -

Widow of Chinese doctor who warned about coronavirus gives birth

The widow of the Chinese physician who warned about the Coronavirus gave birth to the couple's second child. Li Wenliang died in...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,712FansLike
3,482FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

CS applauds Kenyans for using Mutahi Kagwe in memes (VIDEO)

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
The ICT CS Joe Mucheru has applauded the meme community for using Health CS Mutahi Kagwe in their memes. The meme which has since...
Read more

Nightclub owner slams police over curfew raid in Nairobi

News Stanley Kasee -
A nightclub owner in Nairobi West took on the police in a viral rant after raiding the club, which also offers accommodation services. After the...
Read more

ODM to back Waiguru amidst impeachment motion

News Connie Mukenyi -
Sunday the 14th of June saw Junet Mohammed, Suna East MP, declare ODM's stand amidst the senate impeachment motion. This much-needed support comes days...
Read more

MP vows to lead citizens to rebel against curfew and social...

News Connie Mukenyi -
Sunday the 14th of June saw Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa vow to lead Kenyans into rebelling against the curfew and social distancing. He, however,...
Read more

Magoha’s shocking message to parents as schools face reopening

News Alfred Kiura -
Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has told parents that they have to bear the costs of acquiring Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) once schools reopen. Speaking...
Read more

400 Chinese nationals to return home over covid-19 fears

News Laiza Maketso -
About 400 Chinese will return home this week following the rising number of covid-19 infections in the country. The foreigners managed to acquire an order...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke