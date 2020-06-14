Macron celebrates “first victory” against coronavirus and accelerates quarantine relaxation

In a speech held on national radio and television on Sunday (14), the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, celebrated “a first victory” against the Coronavirus. The head of state announced a series of new measures that accelerate phase two of the relaxation of quarantine in the country.

The entire French territory – with the exception of the island of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean and Guyana in South America – will pass from Monday (15) to the green color on the map of the coronavirus. The change does not mean that the disease has stopped circulating, but that there is less than 6% of admission to hospital emergencies and the occupancy rate of ICUs (Intensive Care Unit) is below 60%.

“From tomorrow we can turn the page on the first act of the crisis we have just faced,” the French president said. He stressed that the fight against the epidemic is not over, but this is “a first victory against the virus.”

On Monday, bars, cafes and restaurants will be able to reopen across the country. Day care centers and schools will be able to receive all students from June 22 “in a mandatory manner and with normal attendance rules,” Macron said. In addition, visitors will be allowed back in nursing homes for the elderly.

The head of state also confirmed that from Monday the French will be able to travel within the Schengen area. International travel will be allowed from July 1st.

According to him, public agglomerations remain prohibited throughout the country. However, the French will be able to go to the polls on June 28 for the second round of municipal elections.

Macron promised that the cost to keep businesses in business and people employed during the worst economic crisis since World War II will not be passed on to families through taxes.

The government estimates that France’s economy will shrink by 11% by 2020.

The coronavirus crisis exposed france’s and Europe’s heavy dependence on global supply chains, from the automotive industry to smartphones and pharmaceuticals, which were paralyzed when the epidemic began in China.

“The only answer is to build a new stronger economic model, work and produce more, not to trust others,” Macron said.

This is Macron’s fourth pronouncement since the beginning of the health crisis. He promised that he will make a new statement in July “to need a new path and launch new actions.”

*With information from Reuters