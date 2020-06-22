Home World News International news Madeleine case: suspect's ex-lawyer thinks he's to blame in disappearance
Madeleine case: suspect’s ex-lawyer thinks he’s to blame in disappearance

By kenyan

Attorney Portuguese Serafim Vieira, who has worked for the prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case — German Christian Brueckner — believes he may be to blame for the girl’s disappearance in 2007, says The Mirror.

Vieira represented Brueckner a year earlier, in 2006, in another case, when he was arrested for stealing fuel from heavy vehicles in Algarve (Portugal).

“I think he may be behind Madeleine’s disappearance,” he said in an interview with Portugal’s RTP TV channel.

The lawyer says the man may have kidnapped the child, who was three years old at the time, and sees psychopathic traits in the suspect.

In 2006, during a court hearing, the German admitted that he had already served an 18-month prison sentence for sexually assaulting a minor in Germany when he was 17.

Because he did not provide his address to the Portuguese court, Bruckner was remanded in custody for eight months.

He lived in a rented farm hut on the outskirts of Praia da Luz —the same place madeleine disappeared—but told the court he was sheltering in a camping van in a scrap yard in the village of Barrocal.

It was only recently revealed that Brueckner is one of the main suspects in the Madeleine case.

The 43-year-old German has already been convicted of raping an elderly American woman on holiday in Portugal. And an Irish woman brutally raped by a masked man while working at a hotel near Praia da Luz has called for the investigation of the crime to be reopened, believing she was attacked by Brueckner.

Police are also investigating whether the German is linked to the 1996 cases of five children in Germany, Belgium and Portugal.

