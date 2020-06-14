Madeleine McCann case: Portuguese police say evidence against German suspect is ‘hard-hitting’

Madeleine McCann was three when she disappeared in 2007 Image: PA

People who knew Christian B at the time he was in Portugal and spoke to the BBC said they had been approached by the police – whether Portuguese or British – only in the interval between one and two years ago.

For them, the work of the Portuguese police was “very slow”. The corporation official who spoke with the report rejects the comments, as well as reports that the German police would have criticized the investigation conducted in Portugal.

Among those who knew Christian B, many describe him as someone aggressive and unreliable. A former neighbor claimed that he had broken into a house to live in the property illegally, without paying rent, and that he would have looted the place when he left, two years before Madeleine disappeared.

Analysis

Lucy Williamson, BBC News correspondent, Praia da Luz

When the German police, who had just entered the investigation of the Madeleine McCann case, announced that they had evidence indicating that the girl was dead, the response of the Portuguese and British police was cautious.

British police said they would continue to treat the case as that of a missing person. As for the Portuguese police, the impression that the local press had conveyed was that the authorities, who did not comment, still considered all possibilities.

The confirmation by a senior Portuguese police official that the evidence gathered by the Germans is “very important” and “hard-hitting” is a sign of how serious the new developments in the case have been in the country.

Between the British and Portuguese police, there has been recrimination on both sides in the 13 years since Madeleine McCann disappeared from the apartment where her parents were on holiday.

Now a third party enters the effort to seek solutions.

Strange? Maybe. But the evidence gathered by the German authorities, it seems, is strong enough for the Portuguese police to signal their support.

After spending years under pressure in the face of so many questions, they don’t want to be on the sidelines of what they can finally offer the answers.

The public prosecutor of the city of Braunschweig, Hans Christian Wolters, who conducts investigations in Germany, has already stated that Christian B traveled frequently to the Algarve region between 1995 and 2007 and that, in addition to working with small nozzles at that time, he stole and trafficked drugs.

The suspect was extradited from Portugal in July 2017 and is currently serving time for drug trafficking in a penitentiary in the city of Kiel, capital of the state of Schleswig-Holstein.

He is believed to have been in the Praia da Luz area in May 2007, where Madeleine disappeared, while she was with her siblings at the house where the family was vacationing.

Her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, had dinner with friends at a nearby restaurant.

In December 2019, Christian B was sentenced to seven years in prison for raping a 72-year-old woman in 2005 at the same resort where the girl was last seen.