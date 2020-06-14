Madeleine McCann case: Portuguese police say evidence against German suspect is ‘hard-hitting’

German authorities believe Christian B was in the same area where the British girl was last seen in 2007 when she disappeared.
A Portuguese police source told the BBC that evidence gathered by the German authorities against the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann is “scathing.”
The information was given by a high-ranking official, who also said that the corporation would be willing to cooperate in this new stage of the investigation into the disappearance of the British girl in Portugal in 2007.
The suspect is a 43-year-old German man, identified as Christian B, who is being held in Germany for other crimes.
His profile was revealed earlier this month when The British and German police made an appeal for those with information about the case to get in touch.
Christian B is believed to have been in the area where madeleine, then three years old, was last seen while the family was on holiday in Portugal.
The Portuguese police source with whom the BBC spoke had access to the evidence gathered by the German authorities and defines it as “very important” and “hard-hitting”.
Another source close to the investigation also said that the Portuguese police began to consider Christian B as a suspect.