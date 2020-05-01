Maduro accused of preventing Venezuelans from entering the country

Representatives of Juan Guaidó, recognized by about fifty countries as Venezuela’s interim president, today denounced that President Nicolás Maduro does not authorize the entry of humanitarian flights with Venezuelans from the United States.

Guaidó’s mission in Washington coordinated two charter flights to repatriate a group of Venezuelans who were imprisoned in the United States, but the Caracas government suspended all flights as a pandemic protection measure.

“The government of Nicolás Maduro does not allow these humanitarian flights to reach Venezuela,” opposition leader Carlos Vecchio, Guaidó’s ambassador to the United States, said in a statement.

“As we see, they don’t care about people,” he said in the document.

The goal was for one of these planes to land at the international airport in the Caracas region, the Maiquetía, and the other in the western city of Maracaibo after stopping in Mexico.

The operation was supported by the Venezuelan government and the United States.

The idea was for the two aircraft to return to the United States through Mexico, carrying Americans who were also confined to Venezuela.

However, “last night, maduro’s regime denied any possibility,” spokesman Johan Merchan said.

He said there are about 800 Venezuelans in this situation, either because their stay limits are about to expire or because they were visiting the country when airlines canceled flights and countries closed borders against the aggressive advance of coronavirus.

Three weeks ago, a humanitarian flight from venezuelan state airline Conviasa – under sanction from Donald’s government Trump – transferred 154 passengers from Venezuela to Mexico to the United States, including Americans who returned to their country.

That flight brought back to their country 133 Venezuelans who were transported to Mexico from the United States.

In mid-March, the Maduro government decided to suspend all shipments and disembarkations from abroad as a way to contain the coronavirus pandemic, keeping many foreigners confined in the country.

According to official data, Venezuela has 333 confirmed cases of covid-19 and 10 deaths.