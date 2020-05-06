Maduro says detained Americans will be tried by Venezuelan justice

Venezuelan justice will try the two Americans arrested on Monday and accused of planning a failed maritime attack on the country, said President Nicolás Maduro, who on Wednesday blamed the leaders of the United States and Colombia for the alleged conspiracy.

Luke Alexander Denman and Airan Berry “are convinced, confessed, caught red-handed and are already being tried by the Attorney General, by the civil courts of Venezuela,” Maduro told reporters Wednesday during a videoconference.

“The process will be with all the guarantees and it will be fair,” the president added, noting that Americans “are being treated well, with respect.”

The arrests add to those of 15 other “mercenaries” who planned to “assassinate” Maduro during a frustrated “invasion” by the sea on the beaches of Macuto, la Guaira state, located about 40 minutes from Caracas.

“They have confessed their guilt, violated international law, violated Venezuelan law, are in the hands of justice and we will ensure that justice will be served in this case with these two Americans and with the rest of the mercenaries and that the truth sees out,” Maduro said.

The Socialist leader reiterated his accusations against President Donald Trump, whom he accuses of hiring Jordan Goudreau, former military owner of the security company Silvercorp, accused by his government of training “mercenaries” in Colombian territory.

“President Donald Trump is the direct leader of the whole attack,” Maduro said, showing a video of Denman, who confessed to being hired by Goudreau for the operation that had among his goals taking control of Venezuela’s main airport.

Maduro, who also accused Colombian President Iván Duque of the alleged conspiracy, said Venezuela will ask the United States for Goudreau’s extradition.

On Tuesday, Washington called the accusations, which involve opposition leader Juan Guaidó, recognized interim president by fifty countries, as a “melodrama” and a “major disinformation campaign” from Caracas, and on Wednesday warned that he will use all options at his disposal to repatriate the two Americans.

“If the Maduro regime decides to withhold them, we will use all available tools to try to bring them back,” U.S. diplomacy chief Mike Pompeo told reporters.

