Man arrested for overthrowing statue of slave dealer who fell into river

A 24-year-old man was arrested in Bristol, England, suspected of taking part in the collapse of the statue of Edward Colston, a merchant who made his fortune from the African trade to perform slave labor in America, during a protest in early June. After being knocked down, the statue was thrown into the River Avon, which cuts through the city.

At the time of the demonstration, no one was arrested, but the police released images of 15 people who could be questioned. Last Monday, the 24-year-old was arrested and later released, but will continue to be investigated.

The Colston statue was taken out of the water and will be displayed in a museum along with posters of the Black Lives Matter protest (Black Lives Matter).

The bronze image was erected in 1895 and caused controversy in recent years in the city. A petition gathered 11,000 signatures calling for the statue to be removed.