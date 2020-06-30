Home World News International news Man dies in England after drinking too much caffeine
Man dies in England after drinking too much caffeine

A 36-year-old man was found dead at his home in the city of Peterborough, England, after drinking too much caffeine. The information is from the Peterborough Telegraph.

According to coroner Sean Horstead, Lukasz Sandelewski was found dead in his room, “with many empty drink bottles on the floor”. It is not yet clear how he consumed caffeine.

Sandelewski had a concentration of 282 micrograms of caffeine in the blood per milliliter of blood. According to the survey, any level above 80 micrograms of caffeine per milliliter of blood can be fatal.

“It is not clear how or by what means man consumed very significant levels of caffeine, but caffeine toxicity is the cause of his death. His death was the unintended consequence of a deliberate act. He deliberately consumed a significant amount and fatal caffeine, but I am pleased that the consequences were not planned by him, “said Horstead.

Still according to the survey, Sandelewski returned home around 1:00 am on December 5, 2019 and was heard talking on the phone during the night until around 7 am.

On the night of December 5, one of the housemates received a message from Sandelewski’s mother asking to check where he was, since she had not heard from him.

The colleague went to Sandelewski’s room, found him apparently dead around several empty bottles and called the police. The police found no visible injuries at Sandelewski.

Tests showed that he had 112 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood at the time of death. Horstead said the limit is 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood, but that the concentration of alcohol in the blood cannot have influenced the cause of death of Sandelewski.

