Man is fired after mocking George Floyd’s death in the US

A correctional officer and an employee of the FedEx mailing company were punished after mocking anti-square protests in the United States. The two re-enacted the death of George Floyd in front of protesters in the town of Franklin Township, New Jersey.

The officer was suspended and the other man was fired. Authorities are still trying to identify two other participants.

A video that went viral on social media shows the moment protesters walk the streets shouting “George Floyd” and “Black Lives Matter.” In one of the houses, men recreated the scene of Floyd’s death, with one kneeling on the other.

Two other men participated. One of them filmed the scene with a cell phone, while the other shouted that “all lives matter.” It was also possible to see Flags of the United States.

The New Jersey Department of Corrections ruled after the video went viral and said the employee was suspended until the investigation was completed.

“The individual has been suspended from his post and banned from the premises pending a full and swift investigation,” the statement said.

The other man identified was an employee of the FedEx company. He was fired.

