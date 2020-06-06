Home World News International news Man pushed by police in US is longtime activist
World NewsInternational news

Man pushed by police in US is longtime activist

By kenyan

Martin Gugino, the man who was pushed by police in Buffalo, USA, is a longtime peaceful activist.

Gugino is a member of the Western New York Peace Center, an activist organization in buffalo, New York.

According to his personal blog, Gugino has been arrested four times in demonstrations, but has never been charged. Last Thursday, Gugino was taking part in an act against racism in the U.S.

“One thing I know: Martin is a nonviolent person,” said Vickie Ross, the organization’s executive director in an interview with local TV, WKBW.

Young Antonio Wells, who was also at the demonstration, said he witnessed the scene and heard the officers telling them to push Gugino.

“He got up from the stairs, approached the cops and said ‘no – I’m not going to move’ and that’s when the police said ‘push him, push him’ and then pushed him to the ground,” Wells says.

Gugino’s attorney, Kelly V. Zarcone, told ABC that his condition is serious but stable.

The officers caught pushing the elderly man were charged with second-degree assault. In all, 58 city police officers were fired.

Previous articleCoronavirus: U.S. has 109,192 deaths and 1,891,690 confirmed cases

RELATED ARTICLES

International news

Coronavirus: U.S. has 109,192 deaths and 1,891,690 confirmed cases

kenyan -
The total number of confirmed cases of the new Coronavirus in the United States rose...
Read more
International news

U.S. accuses China of using George Floyd’s death as propaganda

kenyan -
The United States accused China today) of using the unrest over the death of George...
Read more
International news

Learn the trajectory of the al Qaeda terrorist leader that France killed in Mali

kenyan -
The French Army announced that it had killed on Thursday (4) the leader of al-Qaeda...
Read more
15,710FansLike
3,470FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

He abandoned us after marrying the Meru Woman Rep – daughter exposes deadbeat journalist dad

News Connie Mukenyi -
Jane Baicu, a distraught daughter to news anchor Murega Baicu, has decided to expose his deadbeat dad after he completely abandoned and forgot them....
Read more

Coroanvirus is the biggest scam ever done to humanity – Huddah Monroe claims

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Kenyan socialite and renowned businesswoman Huddah Monroe has claimed that the Coronavirus is the biggest scam ever done to all humans of all races,...
Read more

Stop lying about testing us for coronavirus – medics call out the government

News Connie Mukenyi -
Medics in Kenya are a disappointed lot after the government stopped testing health workers for coronavirus. The medical practitioners complained that the Ministry of...
Read more

Mohammed Ali plans to impeach Transport CS amid changes at the port

News Stanley Kasee -
Nyali Member of Parliament Mohammed Ali, commonly known as Moha Jicho Pevu, is planning to have Transport CS James Macharia impeached. The MP wants the...
Read more

Schools set to reopen in September

News Tracy Nabwile -
The much-awaited presidential address of June 6th finally came to pass. The president addressed the nation on various contentious issues, one of them being...
Read more

Premium tears – Kenyans react to Uhuru extending cessation and curfew days

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
The 6th of June was a much-awaited day with Kenyans set to know whether or not Uhuru would lift the curfew and cessation. Memes...
Read more

Why Nairobi Metropolitan Area will remain on “temporary lockdown” – Uhuru Kenyatta explains

News Alfred Kiura -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has explained that cessation of movements will continue to be imposed in Nairobi Metropolitan Area because unlike other areas, cases of...
Read more

Moses Kuria risks losing property over Sh7.2 million in Rent arrears

News Stanley Kasee -
Gatundu South Mp Moses Kuria's property could be auctioned over Sh7.2 million in rent arrears. A go-ahead was issued to Keysian Auctioneers through a demand...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke