Man pushed by police in US is longtime activist

Martin Gugino, the man who was pushed by police in Buffalo, USA, is a longtime peaceful activist.

Gugino is a member of the Western New York Peace Center, an activist organization in buffalo, New York.

According to his personal blog, Gugino has been arrested four times in demonstrations, but has never been charged. Last Thursday, Gugino was taking part in an act against racism in the U.S.

“One thing I know: Martin is a nonviolent person,” said Vickie Ross, the organization’s executive director in an interview with local TV, WKBW.

Young Antonio Wells, who was also at the demonstration, said he witnessed the scene and heard the officers telling them to push Gugino.

“He got up from the stairs, approached the cops and said ‘no – I’m not going to move’ and that’s when the police said ‘push him, push him’ and then pushed him to the ground,” Wells says.

Gugino’s attorney, Kelly V. Zarcone, told ABC that his condition is serious but stable.

The officers caught pushing the elderly man were charged with second-degree assault. In all, 58 city police officers were fired.