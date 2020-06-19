Mexico records new daily record of coronavirus cases, with 5,662

Mexico City, Jun 18 (EFE).- Mexico on Thursday reached a new daily peak of Coronavirus, with 5,662 more cases reported, which has raised the total in the country since the beginning of the pandemic to 165,455 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The information is from the health authorities of the country, who also disclosed that the total deaths by covid-19 rose to 19,747, with 667 confirmed today.

Mexico is the third country in the Americas with the most deaths from the SARS-CoV-2 virus, behind only the United States and Brazil, and fifth in confirmed cases, with more favorable statistics than those of the two already cited and Peru and Chile. The data are from the Pan American Health Organization.

The number of infections reported today surpassed the former worst day of the pandemic in Mexican territory last Friday, when 5,222 contagions had been reported. The day the most deaths from coronavirus were confirmed was June 3, with 1,092.

Health authorities also said that there are 1,868 deaths under investigation and that they would have been caused by SARS-CoV-2, but there is still a lack of laboratory confirmation.

Mexico’s director of epidemiology, José Luis Alomía, said 59,778 suspected cases are awaiting test results. He also reported that 11,202 of the 24,242 general beds prepared for patients with the virus are occupied, as are 3,328 of the 8,464 vacancies in intensive care units.