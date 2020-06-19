Home World News International news Mexico records new daily record of coronavirus cases, with 5,662
World NewsInternational news

Mexico records new daily record of coronavirus cases, with 5,662

By kenyan

Mexico City, Jun 18 (EFE).- Mexico on Thursday reached a new daily peak of Coronavirus, with 5,662 more cases reported, which has raised the total in the country since the beginning of the pandemic to 165,455 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The information is from the health authorities of the country, who also disclosed that the total deaths by covid-19 rose to 19,747, with 667 confirmed today.

Mexico is the third country in the Americas with the most deaths from the SARS-CoV-2 virus, behind only the United States and Brazil, and fifth in confirmed cases, with more favorable statistics than those of the two already cited and Peru and Chile. The data are from the Pan American Health Organization.

The number of infections reported today surpassed the former worst day of the pandemic in Mexican territory last Friday, when 5,222 contagions had been reported. The day the most deaths from coronavirus were confirmed was June 3, with 1,092.

Health authorities also said that there are 1,868 deaths under investigation and that they would have been caused by SARS-CoV-2, but there is still a lack of laboratory confirmation.

Mexico’s director of epidemiology, José Luis Alomía, said 59,778 suspected cases are awaiting test results. He also reported that 11,202 of the 24,242 general beds prepared for patients with the virus are occupied, as are 3,328 of the 8,464 vacancies in intensive care units.

Related news

International news

Beijing has 25 new cases of coronavirus, 4 more than yesterday

kenyan -
Beijing, 19 Jun (EFE).- China's National Health Commission reported 32 new cases of Coronavirus across the country on Wednesday, four from abroad...
Read more
International news

Pompeo rejects ‘lies’ of ‘traitor’ Bolton, former aide to Trump

kenyan -
Washington, 19 Jun 2020 (AFP) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday called "traitor" John Bolton, a former national security adviser,...
Read more
International news

Biden seeks Latino vote with Spanish ads in 6 states

kenyan -
Miami, June 18 (EFE).- Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign on Thursday launched a multimillion-dollar bilingual advertising strategy in six key states where...
Read more
International newskenyan -

Italy adds 210 new cases and 34 deaths by covid-19 in...

Italy has recorded 34 new deaths per covid-19 in the last 24 hours, reaching a total of 34,405 victims so far, in...
Read more
International newskenyan -

India records more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in one day

India recorded more than 2,000 deaths caused by the new Coronavirus in just one day, bringing the death toll to 11,903 in...
Read more
International newskenyan -

U.S.: Police officer who shot black man could be sentenced to...

An Atlanta police officer has been charged with the murder of Rayshard Brooks, the 27-year-old African-American who died after being shot in a...
Read more
International newskenyan -

U.S. police officers quit jobs after george floyd case demonstrations

After George Floyd was murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis, a wave of demonstrations took over the United States calling for...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,713FansLike
3,484FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

High Court suspends CS’ orders on Naivasha port

News Connie Mukenyi -
On Thursday, the 18th of June saw the High court suspend Transport CS Macharia's orders requiring goods on transit to go through the Naivasha...
Read more

Uhuru reveals his plans for the 2022 elections

News Connie Mukenyi -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally disclosed his plans regarding the 2022 presidential election putting to rest all the speculations on the matter. According to...
Read more

Jubilee Asili – Dennis Itumbi hints at Ruto’s break-away party

News Connie Mukenyi -
A day after Jubilee party formed a post-election agreement with Wiper and Chama cha Mashinani, digital strategist Dennis Itumbi has hinted at Ruto allies...
Read more

Candidates expected to sit for National Exams in April 2021 if...

News Stanley Kasee -
Class 8 and form four candidates are likely going to sit for their KCPE and KCSE examinations respectively in April next year. This is after...
Read more

Kenyans call for justice to be served after DJ Evolve is...

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Kenyans have called for justice to be served for B-club’s in house DJ, Felix Orinda, popularly known as DJ Evolve after a video surfaced...
Read more

Government announces plan to deal with increasing teenage pregnancies

News Stanley Kasee -
The government, through the Ministry of Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha, has announced a plan to block explicit content in the country in...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke