Minneapolis and California act to end police actions on neck

The Minneapolis council voted today to end the use of chokes and neck restraint like that worn by a police officer that resulted in the death of unarmed George Floyd on May 25, sparking protests in the United States.

In California, Governor Gavin Newsom said he will end police training in restraints like the one used in George Floyd by Derek Chauvin, while three other officers waited and watched Floyd die begging for his life.

Minneapolis police fired all four officers and they were charged with murder. The incident caused communities in the U.S. to reconsider the use of such actions.

Minneapolis’ decision came after a Minnesota state human rights complaint against the city. In a proposal that needs to be approved by a judge, the Minneapolis council said it will ban chokes and neck repression and require police members to immediately report any unauthorized use of force by an officer.

“Blacks, indigenous peoples and other communities have suffered pain and trauma for generations as a result of systemic and institutional racism and longstanding problems in policing,” said the proposed order that the council unanimously approved.