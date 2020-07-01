More than 100 cases of covid-19 after marriage and funeral in India

More than 100 people were infected by the new coronavirus in India after they took part, a few days apart, in the wedding and funeral of a young man who possibly contracted covid-19, reports the local press.

More than 400 people attended the wedding ceremony, on June 15, of a 26-year-old man who had symptoms of the disease. He died two days after the wedding and hundreds of people attended the funeral.

“So far, 111 people who have participated in the wedding or funeral have tested positive. All the others have been identified and have started isolation,” Raj Kishor Chaudhary, chief physician of Patna, the regional capital of Bihar, told AFP.

The authorities have established a special testing area for people who attended both events after an outbreak was detected in the region.

The groom’s family is being investigated. Doctors do not know whether the deceased was responsible for all the contamination, as the body was quickly cremated by his relatives before a diagnostic examination.

No relative of the groom, including his wife / widow, tested positive for the new coronavirus.

A computer engineer in Guargaon, a satellite city in New Delhi, he returned home just a week before marriage and had a fever and diarrhea, said Raj Kishor Chaudhary. He was hospitalized for a few days, but his family took him home on medication and celebrated the wedding, despite his health.

Due to the covid-19 epidemic affecting the country, India limits marriages to 50 people and funerals to just 20 witnesses.

India has so far recorded 17,400 coronavirus deaths and 585,493 reported cases, numbers that are rapidly progressing.