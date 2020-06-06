More than 23,000 people defy ban and protest police violence and racism in France

The wave of outrage caused by the death of American George Floyd in the United States continues to have repercussions in France. Today, new protests to denounce racism and police violence gathered 23,000 people in Paris, Lyon, Marseille and other French cities, according to the Interior Ministry. The participants challenged the authorities, who had banned the demonstrations.

With the slogan “justice for all,” anti-racist rallies organized in several French cities paid tribute to African Americans killed at the hands of police in the United States. They also criticized the “racism” and “impunity” that reign in police corporations in France.

In Paris, 5,500 people, according to the Ministry of the Interior, defied bans related to the epidemic of Coronavirus, which prevent agglomerations of more than ten people, and gathered in The Place of Concordia, near the American embassy and the Elysee Palace. Demonstrators also carried out actions at the foot of the Eiffel Tower and the Mars Field.

“I’ve heard racist comments my whole life,” said Nadine, 46, an insurance executive. “This is our life, being black French is not easy,” he said.

In Bordeaux (south-west), at least 2,500 people marched behind banners denouncing a “racist police”. At one point in the march, everyone put one knee on the ground, a gesture that marks the mobilization by George Floyd, and made a long minute of silence. A second rally gathered a few hundred people who heard the names of victims of police violence.

“I don’t want my daughter to grow up in a society where human life is not of equal value,” said Caroline Fache, a French-American.

In Lyon (southeast), thousands of people gathered in the city centre, while in Nice, 2,500 people knelt at the foot of a statue of Apollo in memory of Floyd.

“France is drowning in its racism. We denounce police violence and the silent denial of institutions,” said Lyon Arkya Sedime, a member of the afrodescendant collective.

In Rennes (west), participants formed a chain around Awa Gueye, babacar Gueye’s sister, shot dead during a police intervention in the city in 2015.

“Thirty-four years ago I was a student and was already protesting to denounce the death of Malik Oussekine. Nothing has changed,” said Nathalie Aubré-Connan.

Oussekine, a French student who dreamed of becoming a priest, died after being beaten by police on the sidelines of a student protest against a university reform in December 1986. He was 22 at the time. Of the three police officers who beat the student to death, only two were tried and convicted, without taking prison sentences. The two police officers suffered only professional administrative sanctions.

In Marseille (south), police said, more than 3,000 people marched in the port area. “There is no more presumption of innocence. We qualify people by their physique,” said Ouiam el-Hamdani, a law student. At his side, Cléo, who lived in Martinique (a French island in the Caribbean), regrets that his colleagues black people ask her to accompany them home for fear of being arrested by the police.

Smaller demonstrations took place in Nancy (east), Béziers (south) or Limoges (center). On Friday (5), other acts took place in Strasbourg (east) and Clermont-Ferrand (center). Almost all of them occurred in a peaceful atmosphere, with the exception of Metz (east), where the prosecutor was slightly injured while getting stoned at the end of the demonstration.

“Fracture” in society

Accusations of police violence and racism have been recurring in France for several years. On Tuesday night (2), 20,000 people protested in front of the police headquarters in Paris for the death of young black Adama Traoré, occurred in 2016, until today treated controversially by the police and justice.

Under pressure, the French government refuted the existence of any “structural racism” in the police, but eventually admitted the existence of a “certain discomfort”. Interior Minister Christophe Castaner vowed to be “uncompromising” in the face of any tangible sign of racism by the corporation.

Yesterday, the minister triggered justice after the revelation that a private group in the Facebook, gathering only white police officers, exchanged racist messages againstblack and Arabic legas. The Paris prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation.

Conservative MP Damien Abad, leader of the Republicans party in the National Assembly, fears a deepening of social “fracturing” and “anti-police hatred.”

The deputy of the radical left Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the party France Insubmissive, criticized the Executive. “The root of all this is political power, which is in the hands of police unions, who do what they want,” he said.

Deploring a “huge silence”, the NGO SOS Racismo called on the government to appropriate the problem and combat racism in the police.

