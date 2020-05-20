More than 230,000 Peruvians enter pension funds by covid-19

More than 230,000 Peruvians have filed for up to $3,700 from their pension funds in the last 24 hours to withdraw up to $3,700 from their pension funds as a result of the new coronavirus crisis. Today, customers complained about facing crowded agencies at the risk of contamination.

The virtual registration, which began on Monday, is the first step towards withdrawing the money, according to a law that benefits more than six million workers, in a country that has been in lockdown since March 16.

However, many applicants do not have access to the internet or have not been able to fill out the form.

So, on the verge of despair, they went to the offices and agencies of the administrators of these pension funds on Tuesday, afraid of not being able to withdraw part of their savings.

In Lima, in an attempt to sign up, dozens of customers searched the agencies of two administrators, Profuturo and Prima, an AFP journalist noted. The effort, however, was in vain.

“We’ve called this institution more than 40 times so it can give us information, and we haven’t got anything so far,” Herminio Llamoza, a 64-year-old worker who spent hours waiting to receive some help, told AFP.

“I need the money, I’m from Cusco and I have nothing else,” explained Julia Manalí, 60.

“I would like to go to Cusco now, but I don’t even have money to eat,” he added.

Payments will not be immediate, but are scheduled to begin in late May on two dates, with a month’s break from banks.

Registration is done virtually only, based on a schedule that should be put into practice by the next July 18.

Officials estimate that the overall amount to be withdrawn would be about $8 billion.

“On May 18, more than 231,000 affiliates filed for the withdrawal of 25% of their funds,” the Association of Pension Fund Administrators announced Tuesday on its Twitter account.

In Peru, four administrators operate: Integra, Habitat, Prima and Profuturo. According to a study by Ipsos, one in four Peruvians is without income due to the pandemic.