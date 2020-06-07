New York Times editor resigns after army controversy over protests

The New York Times chief of opinion resigned after receiving criticism from his own writing colleagues for publishing a column. The text, signed by a Republican senator, called for military mobilization to address the protests.

James Bennett, who has been in charge of the newspaper’s editorial and opinion pages since May 2016, defended the column titled “Send the Army” by Senator Tom Cotton.

Bennet argued that the article was an example of the newspaper’s commitment to ideological diversity, words that generated outrage inside and outside the newsroom.

Cotton calls in his text “an extraordinary show of force to disperse, detain and ultimately deter law breakers” in response to protests against racism that have occurred since late May in the United States following the death of George Floyd, a black citizen, at the hands of a white police officer.

About 800 newspaper employees signed a petition protesting the publication of the column. Many of the newspaper’s employees tweeted, “by doing this, you put the black people of the NY Times at risk.”

A.G. Sulzberger, who owns the newspaper, initially defended the decision to publish the column, but later said the text did not comply with New York Times standards.

Bennet later admitted that he had not read the text before publication.

On Sunday, Sulzberger called Bennet “a journalist of enormous talent and integrity,” in a statement in which he announced his resignation.

The note does not mention the controversy provoked by the column, but the owner admitted that “in the last week there has been a significant collapse in the editing process, and it is not the first in recent years”.

“James and I agreed that it would take a new team to run the department through a period of change.”

The newspaper named Katie Kingsbury, who has been in the paper since 2017, as acting opinion official until after the November presidential election.