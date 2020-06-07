Home World News International news New York Times editor resigns after army controversy over protests
World NewsInternational news

New York Times editor resigns after army controversy over protests

By kenyan

The New York Times chief of opinion resigned after receiving criticism from his own writing colleagues for publishing a column. The text, signed by a Republican senator, called for military mobilization to address the protests.

James Bennett, who has been in charge of the newspaper’s editorial and opinion pages since May 2016, defended the column titled “Send the Army” by Senator Tom Cotton.

Bennet argued that the article was an example of the newspaper’s commitment to ideological diversity, words that generated outrage inside and outside the newsroom.

Cotton calls in his text “an extraordinary show of force to disperse, detain and ultimately deter law breakers” in response to protests against racism that have occurred since late May in the United States following the death of George Floyd, a black citizen, at the hands of a white police officer.

About 800 newspaper employees signed a petition protesting the publication of the column. Many of the newspaper’s employees tweeted, “by doing this, you put the black people of the NY Times at risk.”

A.G. Sulzberger, who owns the newspaper, initially defended the decision to publish the column, but later said the text did not comply with New York Times standards.

Bennet later admitted that he had not read the text before publication.

On Sunday, Sulzberger called Bennet “a journalist of enormous talent and integrity,” in a statement in which he announced his resignation.

The note does not mention the controversy provoked by the column, but the owner admitted that “in the last week there has been a significant collapse in the editing process, and it is not the first in recent years”.

“James and I agreed that it would take a new team to run the department through a period of change.”

The newspaper named Katie Kingsbury, who has been in the paper since 2017, as acting opinion official until after the November presidential election.

Related news

International news

From Stonehenge to Cleopatra’s death, clues to the greatest mysteries in history

kenyan -
Did the Trojan War actually take place or is it a fiction? What happened to the body of Jesus? Where...
Read more
International news

Argentine intelligence asks to question former President Macri for espionage

kenyan -
Four hundred and three journalists were investigated and had the ideological profile outlined for the WTO and G20 summits in Buenos Aires,...
Read more
International news

U.S.: Elderly woman arrested accused of spitting on young black man in protest by Floyd

kenyan -
A 64-year-old woman was arrested last night in Shorewood, Wisconsin, accused of spitting in a young man's face during an anti-racist demonstrationPolice said...
Read more
International newskenyan -

Briton rescued after spending six days in well in Bali

Bali, Indonesia, 7 Jun 2020 (AFP) - Briton Jacob Roberts, 29, was rescued in Bali...
Read more
International newskenyan -

Don’t celebrate end of pandemic ahead of time, Pope tells faithful

VATICAN CITY, 7 JUN (ANSA) - During the celebration of the Angelus on Sunday (7), Pope Francis urged people not to diminish health security...
Read more
International newskenyan -

Bride and groom celebrate wedding in anti-corruption protest in Philadelphia

Kerry Anne and Michael Gordon turned an anti-riot protest into a wedding party yesterday afternoon...
Read more
International newskenyan -

Minneapolis mayor is expelled from protest by protesters

Minneapolis Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey was expelled from a protest in the city by protesters calling for an end to police brutality. According to...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,708FansLike
3,469FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

This is how you can avoid paying for Safaricom mobile money...

News Connie Mukenyi -
The phrase 'na utume ya kutoa pia' is prevalent in Kenya, with many using it almost daily. The phrase was coined with the onset of...
Read more

Matiang’i announces police officers’ fate after a two-hour secret meeting

News Connie Mukenyi -
The Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Security Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has announced war on rogue police. The CS arrived at this...
Read more

Government to nullify licenses of bars serving alcohol against covid-19 measures

News Laiza Maketso -
During the covid-19 presser on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe warned bars and other places of entertainment against disobeying the covid-19 measures. He said...
Read more

UoN does not care – students complain of forced online exams...

News Connie Mukenyi -
University of Nairobi (UoN) students took to Twitter complaining after the university announced that they would be having online exams. This announcement did not...
Read more

Kenya records 805 covid-19 infections in the last 7 days

News Laiza Maketso -
Three months since Kenya recorded its first covid-19 case on March 13, 2020, the rate of infections continues to rise at a high rate. Following...
Read more

167 more people test positive for covid-19

News Laiza Maketso -
Kenya has recorded 167 new covid-19 infections, the highest number ever recorded since the virus outbreak in the country. The new confirmed infections were reported...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke