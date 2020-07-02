NGO denounces ‘mistreatment’ and ‘exploitation’ of immigrants in Greece

The NGO Oxfam on Wednesday criticized the new asylum law recently passed in Greece, because, according to the organization, it generates “mistreatment” and “exploitation of people” and is a “flagrant attack on Europe’s humanitarian commitment to protect those fleeing persecution and conflict. “

“The new asylum system was designed to deport people, instead of offering security and protection,” denounced Oxfam and the Greek Refugee Council, an NGO that reports to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

“This means that people fleeing violence and persecution have little chance of obtaining a fair asylum procedure and that families with children are regularly kept in inhumane conditions,” add these NGOs.

Among the priorities of the Greek conservative government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in power for a year, is the reduction of the number of immigrants and refugees arriving in Greek territory through neighboring Turkey.

After the migratory crisis of 2015, Greece was again in 2019 Europe’s main gateway for asylum seekers.

The government has decided to tighten up its immigration policy, speeding up asylum procedures, despite refugee rights, or reducing access to health services or legal assistance.