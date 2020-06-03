‘No one should lose their father like this,’ says George Floyd’s son

One of George Floyd’s sons came forward today as he returned to the scene where his father, a 46-year-old black security guard, was asphyxiated to death by a white police officer in the U.S. city of Minneapolis. Alongside the family’s lawyer, Quincy Mason Floyd again called for justice.

“I want to try justice for my father. No man or woman should lose their father like that. We want justice,” quincy said, visibly moved. “I appreciate all your support, all your support,” he added.

Quincy is Floyd’s eldest son, aged 27. He learned of his father’s death on television because he has lived in Texas for more than 15 years and had no contact with George.

Quincy was accompanied by attorney Ben Crump, who reinforced his intention to get the indictment not only of Officer Derek Chauvin, who asphyxiated Floyd, but also of all three other officers who were present at the time of the approach.

“The others are complicit in silence and had no reaction at the time of the approach that ended the tragic death,” Crump said. “The request for help at the time was for all (the police),” added the lawyer, who has already obtained the arrest and indictment for chauvin’s murder.

“I believe that every human being who has humanity is horrified. The question is, why aren’t the cops horrified? They are equally guilty of George’s death, as is the officer who was arrested,” Crump said.

The lawyer took the opportunity to thank for all the mobilization around the case, which has led to protests in the United States and around the world. After more than a week of acts on American soil, the demonstrations arrived in Europe, with anti-corruption acts in Paris and London.

“The response of the world has been comforting, the family receives as a blessing,” Crump said, noting that Floyd would be in favor of peaceful protests and the security guard himself had already participated in marches against racism in life.

“It’s very important to know who George was. He believed in peaceful protests,” the lawyer said.