Home World News International news 'No one should lose their father like this,' says George Floyd's son
World NewsInternational news

‘No one should lose their father like this,’ says George Floyd’s son

By kenyan

One of George Floyd’s sons came forward today as he returned to the scene where his father, a 46-year-old black security guard, was asphyxiated to death by a white police officer in the U.S. city of Minneapolis. Alongside the family’s lawyer, Quincy Mason Floyd again called for justice.

“I want to try justice for my father. No man or woman should lose their father like that. We want justice,” quincy said, visibly moved. “I appreciate all your support, all your support,” he added.

Quincy is Floyd’s eldest son, aged 27. He learned of his father’s death on television because he has lived in Texas for more than 15 years and had no contact with George.

Quincy was accompanied by attorney Ben Crump, who reinforced his intention to get the indictment not only of Officer Derek Chauvin, who asphyxiated Floyd, but also of all three other officers who were present at the time of the approach.

“The others are complicit in silence and had no reaction at the time of the approach that ended the tragic death,” Crump said. “The request for help at the time was for all (the police),” added the lawyer, who has already obtained the arrest and indictment for chauvin’s murder.

“I believe that every human being who has humanity is horrified. The question is, why aren’t the cops horrified? They are equally guilty of George’s death, as is the officer who was arrested,” Crump said.

The lawyer took the opportunity to thank for all the mobilization around the case, which has led to protests in the United States and around the world. After more than a week of acts on American soil, the demonstrations arrived in Europe, with anti-corruption acts in Paris and London.

“The response of the world has been comforting, the family receives as a blessing,” Crump said, noting that Floyd would be in favor of peaceful protests and the security guard himself had already participated in marches against racism in life.

“It’s very important to know who George was. He believed in peaceful protests,” the lawyer said.

Previous articleWindows 10 Insider receives new build 19640 in the Fast Cycle with fixes for known problems

RELATED ARTICLES

International news

Three other ex-police officers will be charged over the death of George Floyd

kenyan -
The three former police officers who accompanied Derek Chauvin in the approach that resulted in...
Read more
International news

Prisoner becomes suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in 2007

kenyan -
A 43-year-old German prisoner travelling through Portugal in a van is now the focus of...
Read more
International news

Coronavirus: elderly inmates in the US ask to see children ‘before they die’

kenyan -
Women who have survived sexual abuse, cancer and war, and who are now in prisons...
Read more
15,705FansLike
3,465FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

This is the new Executive order by Uhuru that reduces Ruto’s power

News Connie Mukenyi -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has, in a twisted turn of events, changed government organization through Executive Order 1 of 2020 that will reduce Ruto's power. Uhuru...
Read more

Diamond does not support me in raising our son – Tanasha Donna tells Jalang’o (Video)

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Former Diamond Platnumz’s girlfriend and now baby mama Tanasha Donna has revealed that her baby daddy Tanzania’s Bongo Flavor superstar Diamond Platnumz does not...
Read more

Chinese company on the spot after three girls drown in a quarry

News Connie Mukenyi -
A Chinese construction company is facing a lot of backlash after two girls in Maili Tisa Uasin Gishu county drowned in an abandoned quarry....
Read more

Betty Kyalo acquires a new ride worth Sh7 million Days after quitting K24

Entertainment Stanley Kasee -
TV girl Betty Kyallo has shocked fans after she acquired a new Porsche Cayenne a few days after quitting her job in Mediamax. Betty’s new...
Read more

Barabara si ya mama yako bwana – KTN’s Ben Kitili talks of his accident

News Connie Mukenyi -
Ben Kitili recently cheated death after a car knocked him over in Nairobi. The senior Tv anchor at KTN uploaded a photo of his...
Read more

Freedom fighter’s son warns the President of impending curse

Local news Stanley Kasee -
Freedom fighter Field Marshal Baimungi’s son has informed President Uhuru Kenyatta of a curse after allegedly failing to fulfill a promise on land compensation. Wilson...
Read more

123 more test positive as 54 more recover from COVID-19

Health Chuoyo Protus -
The number of COVID-19 cases in Kenya has risen by 123, as 54 more people recovered from the virus. In the update, Health CAS Dr...
Read more

Uhuru Kenyatta forced to pay blogger for “stealing” his content on Madaraka Day

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has been forced to pay a blogger for using his content without giving him credit for his work when he led...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke