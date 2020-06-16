North Korea blows up office of liaison with South Korea

South Korea said today that North Korea has blown up a liaison office used for negotiations between the countries amid growing tensions between the rivals, according to international agencies.

The Korean-to-Korean communications office is located in the city of Kaesong, North Korea, and was opened in 2018 as part of projects to reduce tensions in the region.

Yesterday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in advised North Korea to avoid raising tension and resuming dialogue after threats by Pyongyang state media about the breakdown of military relations and actions.

The recent increase in tension between the neighbors has raised fears of a North Korean military provocation and represents another setback amid talks to curb North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

In addition to threats to cut ties, state media hinted at the possibility of closing the neighboring joint liaison office and retaliatory measures due to a campaign by defectors to send leaflets against the North Korean regime across the border by air.

“The promises of peace on the Korean peninsula that President Kim Jong Un made before our 80 million inhabitants cannot be revoked,” Moon said in a meeting with top aides, referring to pacts signed at a summit of the two leaders in 2018.