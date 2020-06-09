North Korea cuts political and military communication with South Korea

North Korea has decided to interrupt several lines of communication with its South Korean neighbor as of today. The announcement was made by the state agency of the North Korean regime KCNA. For several days, Pyongyang has been multiplying verbal attacks against Seoul, accusing the neighboring country of letting human rights activists launch propaganda leaflets across the border against the regime and the Kim family that governs the country. But this could just be a pretext to increase tensions on the peninsula informs the RFI correspondent in Seoul, Frédéric Ojardias.

North Korea has announced that it will cut off the two military lines crossing the border, the telephone number of the inter-Korean liaison office, as well as the red telephone between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and the north’s leader, Kim Jong-un.

The outage began at 12:00 p.m. local time today (00:00 a.m.), KCNA reported. North Korea had already threatened last week to close its liaison office with South Korea and take additional steps to punish Seoul.

“Traitorous behavior”

The announcement was made by several chiefs of the regime. Among them, the sister of the North Korean leader, Kim Yo-jong. It thus shows the increase in its influence in the country. Kim Jong-un’s sister also threatened to rule out the military agreement between the two countries unless Seoul prevents militants from sending anti-Pyongyang pamphlets.

For several years, North Koreans who fled their country and other activists have often thrown balloons across the border with prospectuses denouncing the communist regime in terms of human rights and its nuclear policy.

North Korea calls its southern neighbor an “enemy” and accuses it of having “traitorous and covert behavior.” Pyongyang criticizes the release of pamphlets, but these releases are not new and are probably not the real reason for this outrage, the RFI correspondent points out.

North Korea would thus try to legitimize Kim Jong-un’s sister, presented by some experts as his possible successor. For other analysts, aggravating tensions would strengthen internal alliances and create a tour in the event of a crisis in the country, caused by economic difficulties or the Covid-19 epidemic. There are many hypotheses that, for the time being, are nothing but speculation.

Stagnant relationships

Relations between the two neighbors are stagnant, despite three summits held in 2018 between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. North Korea ended most of its contacts with the South after the failure of the second summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trumpin 2019 in Hanoi, which left negotiations on North Korea’s nuclear program dead.

Due to the maintenance of its nuclear activity and tests, Pyongyang faces numerous sanctions imposed by the UN Security Council. The activities of the liaison office are suspended due to the Coronavirus. The two Koreas have remained technically at war since the 1953 armistice, which ended the armed conflict between the two countries.