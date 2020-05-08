Number of Brazilians repatriated reaches 21,000, says Braga Netto

The Chief Minister of the Civil House, Braga Netto, reported today that the total number of Brazilians who were stranded abroad and managed to return to Brazil with government support total about 21,000 people. The most recent groups have arrived from Suriname, Pakistan and Portugal.

“Yesterday, too, we repatriated 90 more Brazilians, seven from Portugal, 77 from Suriname, six from Pakistan. This total already reaches more than 21,000 Brazilians, you remember that when we started there were just over 3,000,” said Braga Netto.

Since March, countries around the world have been determining border closures, with strong restrictions on commercial aviation, causing thousands of Brazilians to be stranded abroad. Repatriation has been made from an articulation involving the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and airlines, including chartering flights in some cases.

Brazilians who are held abroad and need assistance to return to the country must fill out the consular assistance form, available on the Website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Registration is necessary for the government to organize repatriation procedures.