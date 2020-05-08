Home World News International news Number of Brazilians repatriated reaches 21,000, says Braga Netto
World NewsInternational news

Number of Brazilians repatriated reaches 21,000, says Braga Netto

By kenyan

The Chief Minister of the Civil House, Braga Netto, reported today that the total number of Brazilians who were stranded abroad and managed to return to Brazil with government support total about 21,000 people. The most recent groups have arrived from Suriname, Pakistan and Portugal.

“Yesterday, too, we repatriated 90 more Brazilians, seven from Portugal, 77 from Suriname, six from Pakistan. This total already reaches more than 21,000 Brazilians, you remember that when we started there were just over 3,000,” said Braga Netto.

Since March, countries around the world have been determining border closures, with strong restrictions on commercial aviation, causing thousands of Brazilians to be stranded abroad. Repatriation has been made from an articulation involving the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and airlines, including chartering flights in some cases.

Brazilians who are held abroad and need assistance to return to the country must fill out the consular assistance form, available on the Website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Registration is necessary for the government to organize repatriation procedures.

Previous articleFrance cancels award given to former captain of Argentine dictatorship

RELATED ARTICLES

International news

France cancels award given to former captain of Argentine dictatorship

kenyan -
Buenos Aires, May 7 2020 (AFP) - The French government withdrew a decoration awarded in 1985 to former corvette captain Ricardo Cavallo,...
Read more
International news

WHO estimates that 190,000 people could die from coronavirus in Africa

kenyan -
Nairobi, May 7 (EFE) - A new study by the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed today that if the covid-19 pandemic is...
Read more
International news

Coronavirus: U.S. records 73,297 deaths and 1,219,066 confirmed cases

kenyan -
The number of deaths from the new coronavirus in the United States rose to 73,297, according to today's update (7) from the...
Read more
15,605FansLike
3,447FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

“Police impersonator” Joshua Waiganjo arrested,see why

News Stanley Kasee -
‘Fake policeman’ Joshua Waiganjo was on Wednesday night arrested for defying curfew orders set to help combat the spread of Covid-19. Waiganjo shocked Kenyans in...
Read more

CBK to amend law to regulate exploitative digital lending

Business news Erick Flavour -
The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has commenced the process of amending a law to regulate rogue and exploitative digital mobile lending. CBK Governor Patrick...
Read more

He is not a milking machine – Angry Hot 96 presenter Annitah Raey calls out women who demand child support

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Controversial Hot 96 radio show host Annitah Raey has come out to bash Kenyan women who have been using their children as leverage to...
Read more

Mathare residents demonstrate cessation of movement in Eastleigh

News Connie Mukenyi -
Mathare residents took to the streets to demonstrate protesting against the new cessation of movement in Eastleigh. This protest comes a day after the health...
Read more

Eric Omondi discloses who he is dating between Jacky Maribe and Chantal

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Controversial comedian Eric Omondi has finally shed light on the darkness surrounding his love life with Jacky Maribe and Chantal. Many are always left...
Read more

North Eastern leaders blast Magoha over virtual learning

County News Erick Flavour -
A section of leaders from the North-Eastern Region dismissed assertions by Education CS George Magoha that online learning is underway across the country. The Economic...
Read more

Education PS Kipsang warns Babu Owino over conducting online revision sessions with KSCE students

News Alfred Kiura -
Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang has warned Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino that he is committing a crime by conducting online revision...
Read more

New innovation to be used in fighting locust invasion

News Stanley Kasee -
New technology has been set to play a significant role in the fight against locust invasion in the country. The elocust3platform, a technology that is...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke