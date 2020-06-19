Number of coronavirus cases in Italy reduced after recount

A recount led to a reduction in the number of cases of Coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 in Italy, which fell from 238,159 yesterday to 238,011 today, despite confirmation of 251 more contagion in 24 hours.

According to the Civil Defense, Sicily subtracted 397 cases from its statistics, while Abruzzo removed two, but the governments of the two regions did not explain the reasons for the changes.

This is already the third day in a row that some region rectifies its number of contagion, after two recalculations made by Abruzzo. The changes in the balance sheet make it difficult to analyze the daily evolutions of statistics, since it is not known when the removed cases had been included in the official data.Other figures – The new Civil Defense report also records 47 deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths to 34,561, and 1,363 cured, bringing the number of recovered patients to 181,907.The number of active cases fell to 21,543, the lowest number since March 15 (20,603). In addition, the total number of patients in the ICU, which had recorded the first growth since the beginning of April, fell again, from 168 to 161.