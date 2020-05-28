Number of new cases of covid in Italy rises for the second day

ROME, MAY 28 (ANSA) – The number of new cases of the Coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 in Italy rose on Thursday (28) for the second day in a row, bringing the total number of infected in the country to 231,732.

According to the Civil Defense, the country recorded 593 more new cases, slight increase compared to 584 on Wednesday (27) – last Tuesday (26), Italy had confirmed 397 new contagion.

The region of Lombardy, the epicenter of the pandemic in the country, is the main responsible for the increase in daily cases on Thursday, with 64.4% of the total (382).

On the other hand, the Italian authorities performed the largest number of tests in a day since the beginning of the pandemic: 75,893. So far, Italy has done 3,683,144 tests on 2,339,389 people, which means 3.85% of the population.

Deaths

If daily cases increased, the number of deaths fell below 100, with 70 deaths in 24 hours – last Wednesday, 117 deaths had been recorded. The country now has 33,142 people killed in the pandemic.

The number of cured patients grew to 150,604, while active cases (which rule out dead and recovered patients) fell to less than 50,000 for the first time since March 22, at 47,986. The country still has 489 icu stays, 16 fewer than on Wednesday and the lowest number since March 6.

The government began on May 18 the largest relaxation of the quarantine since its entry into force, on March 10, with the reopening of bars, restaurants, beaches, shops, beauty salons and churches.

Gyms and swimming pools were reopened in most of the country on May 25. The evolution of the epidemic curve will be a determining factor for Italy to maintain the program of resumption of social and economic activities.

The next relaxation is scheduled for June 3, with the authorization for interregional commutes.