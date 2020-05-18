Home World News International news NY governor says another region can reopen business and encourages sports comeback
NY governor says another region can reopen business and encourages sports comeback

A region of far west New York that includes Niagara Falls will become the sixth region of the state to begin reopening business on Tuesday, having overcome one last obstacle related to tracking contacts of the new coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

Cuomo also said at a daily news conference that he will encourage professional sports teams to play games without fans and that the state will support the initiative, noting that he himself would like to see a buffalo bills football team game on television.

Five regions across an extensive strip of central and northern New York were allowed to begin the first phase of reopening on Friday after meeting seven criteria related to hospitalizations and infection containment.

Cuomo said a western region that includes Allegany, Erie and Niagara counties will be ready to reopen, starting with construction and manufacturing and some retail operations on Tuesday, as it has reached a plateau of contact trackers.

Contact trackers try to find all the people who interacted with someone who has been diagnosed with Covid-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, and are considered crucial to isolate exposed people to contain the spread of the disease.

